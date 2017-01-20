SINGAPORE Jan 20 U.S. oil climbed for a second
day on Friday underpinned by expectations of tighter supply, but
prices remained in a range as they were pressured by rising U.S.
inventories.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
were trading up 20 cents at $51.57 per barrel at 0038 GMT. Brent
crude was yet to trade.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said that while it was
"far too soon" to gauge OPEC members' compliance with promised
cuts, commercial oil inventories in the developed world fell for
a fourth consecutive month in November, with another decline
projected for December.
But U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week as
refineries sharply slowed production, while gasoline stocks
soared amid weak demand, the Energy Information Administration
said on Thursday.
Crude inventories rose 2.3 million barrels in
the week to Jan. 13, compared with analyst expectations for an
increase of 342,000 barrels.
The data showed much larger-than-expected builds in gasoline
with inventories of the motor fuel on the U.S. East Coast
swelling to the highest weekly levels on record for this time of
year, when refiners typically begin storing barrels ahead of
summer driving season.
"Crude oil prices were range-bound despite the EIA's weekly
report showing a gain in inventories," ANZ said in a note.
"OPEC continued its commentary around a strong adherence to
the production cut agreement as the monitoring committee
meetings to discuss progress."
Brent as well WTI futures were on track for a second week of
declines.
OPEC, which is cutting oil output alongside independent
producer Russia, wants a lasting partnership with Moscow, Saudi
Energy Minister Khalid al Falih told Reuters. He said the deal
need not be extended for a full year if the market rebalances.
Oil stocks around the world need to decline by at least
another 270 million barrels to reach a five-year industry
average for OPEC to be able to say the markets are becoming
balanced, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)