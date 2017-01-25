By Naveen Thukral
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Jan 25 Oil edged lower on Wednesday,
snapping four sessions of gains as an increase in U.S.
inventories weighed on the market, offsetting bullish momentum
from production cuts announced by OPEC and other producers.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures had
fallen 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $52.99 a barrel by 0022 GMT.
Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices,
was yet to start trading.
Weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute
showed U.S. crude, gasoline and diesel stocks all rose last
week. The Energy Information Administration will report its data
at 1530 GMT.
Oil prices have received support from plans by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and
other producers to reduce output to boost prices.
Around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) has already been
taken out of the market from about 1.8 million bpd agreed by oil
majors starting on Jan. 1, energy ministers said on Sunday, as
producers look to reduce oversupply.
Bernstein Energy said global oil inventories declined 24
million barrels to 5.7 billion barrels in the fourth quarter of
last year from the previous quarter. That amounts to about 60
days of world oil consumption.
"More participants to the recent production agreement said
they were close to implementing their share of the reduction,"
ANZ said in a note to clients.
Analysts, however, estimated U.S. crude stocks increased by
about 2.8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 20.
U.S. oil production has risen by more than 6 percent since
mid-2016, though it remains 7 percent below the 2015 peak. It is
back to levels reached in late 2014, when strong U.S. crude
output contributed to a crash in oil prices.
The push by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives
for a shift to border-adjusted corporate tax could push U.S.
crude prices higher than the global benchmark Brent, triggering
large-scale domestic production, according to analysts at
Goldman Sachs on Tuesday.
