TOKYO Feb 2 U.S. oil fell on Thursday after
official data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles rose
sharply, although signs that OPEC and other producers are
holding the line on output cuts are helping support prices.
Front month futures for West Texas Intermediate were
down 34 cents at $53.54 a barrel at 0016 GMT on Thursday. They
rose $1.07 to close at $53.88 the day before.
Trading of Brent crude had not started. The contract
settled up $1.22 a barrel at $56.80 on Wednesday.
U.S. crude stocks grew last week, along with gasoline and
distillate inventories, the Energy Information Administration
said on Wednesday, as refiners let stocks build further in a
seasonally slow season for production.
Crude inventories rose 6.5 million barrels in
the week to Jan. 27, far exceeding analyst expectations for an
increase of 3.3 million barrels.
Gasoline stocks climbed by 3.9 million barrels,
compared with analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a
1-million barrel gain. Gasoline demand has been seasonally weak,
down 5.7 percent from a year ago over the past four weeks.
But indications that producers from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and others including Russia are
curbing output helped underpin prices.
Russia cut production in January by around 100,000 barrels
per day (bpd), according to data seen by Reuters. Earlier this
week, a Reuters survey found high compliance by OPEC with agreed
cuts.
The curbs follow last year's agreement to lower supplies by
a combined 1.8 million bpd to prop up prices that remain at
about half their mid-2014 levels.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)