TOKYO Feb 24 U.S. oil prices fell on Friday
after government data released late on Thursday showed
stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight week, although
losses were muted as inventory growth was well below
expectations.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 13 cents, or 0.2
percent, to $54.32 a barrel by 0048 GMT, having closed up 86
cents in the previous session.
Brent crude was trading down 13 cents, or 0.2
percent, at $56.45. The contract rose 74 cents in the previous
session to settle at $56.58.
U.S. crude inventories rose by 564,000 barrels
in the week to Feb. 17, up for a seventh week, although below
analysts' expectations for an increase of 3.5 million barrels,
the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.
Gasoline inventories fell far more than expected as
refineries cut output, the EIA said.
Crude imports, however, slumped 1.4 million
barrels per day, while exports rose 185,000 bpd to a record high
of 1.2 million bpd, driven in part by surging exports to Asia in
the wake of a deal by many non-U.S. oil producers to cut output.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
producers including Russia have pledged to cut production by
around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to tackle a global glut
that has kept prices depressed since 2014.
On Thursday, sources told Reuters that the joint
OPEC/non-OPEC technical committee reported an 86 percent
compliance on the oil cuts in January. Earlier, sources reported
over 90 percent compliance within OPEC.
While OPEC appears to be sticking to its deal, producers
that were not part of the deal, particularly U.S. shale
drillers, have increased output, driving the growth in
inventories in the United States, the world's biggest oil
consumer.
"Current oil prices are neither sustainable for OPEC or the
industry," AB Bernstein said in a note on Friday. "As such,
inventories will have to fall, which we expect will be clearer
in the spring after the seasonal build."
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)