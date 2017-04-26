* US crude stocks swell by 897,000 barrels to 532.5 million
* Record 50 million bpd being shipped on tankers in May
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, April 26 Oil prices resumed their
downward trend on Wednesday as data showed a rise in U.S. crude
inventories and record supplies in the rest of the world cast
doubt on OPEC's ability to cut supplies and tighten the market.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
were trading at $49.32 per barrel at 0052 GMT, down 24 cents, or
0.5 percent from their last close, after gaining 0.7 percent in
the previous session. WTI has fallen for seven of the past eight
sessions.
Traders said that a report late on Tuesday by the American
Petroleum Institute (API) that U.S. crude oil inventories rose
by 897,000 barrels in the week to April 21 to 532.5 million
barrels had weighed on WTI.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil prices, were at $51.88 per barrel, down 22 cents, or 0.4
percent, from their last close. Brent is around 8.5 percent
below its April peak.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and a group other producers including Russia, but excluding the
United States, have pledged to cut output by 1.8 million barrels
per day (bpd) during the first half of the year in order to rein
in years of oversupply and prop up prices.
Yet prices have largely slumped this year as U.S.
inventories remained brimming and global fuel supplies set new
records, despite the pledges to cut output.
The average value of the Brent crude oil forward curve
has fallen by more than $5 per barrel since the start
of the year, when an OPEC-led supply cut officially started,
implying that traders have doubts about the effect of the
cutbacks on supplies.
The slump in Brent is a result of record crude oil volumes
being shipped around the world, despite the cuts.
Shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon shows that 50 million
bpd have been booked for shipment on tankers this month, up more
than 10 percent since December last year.
Despite the recent price declines and bulging supplies, some
analysts said there were signs of a tighter market ahead.
"Supply of crude is likely to decline over next three weeks
(to mid-May), which will support the market and create the
conditions for a rebound in prices," said Georgi Slavov, head of
energy, ferrous metals and shipping research at commodities
brokerage Marex Spectron, adding that demand was also slowly
picking up into May.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)