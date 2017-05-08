* Macron victory in France presidential election also lifts
market
* But Brent, WTI crudes remain below $50 per barrel
* Relentless rise in U.S. drilling caps gains
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 8 Oil prices rose on Monday on a
growing conviction that an OPEC-led production cut initially
scheduled to end in June would be extended to cover all of 2017,
although a relentless increase in U.S. drilling activity is seen
capping gains.
The rise came after steep falls last week on the back of
ongoing high supplies from countries that aren't participating
in the cuts, including the United States where output is soaring
C-OUT-T-EIA.
Traders said the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French
presidential elections against far-right Marine Le Pen also
supported oil prices as it raised hopes of a more stable
European economy.
"The market viewed the fall as overdone," ANZ bank said on
Monday.
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for
oil prices, were at $49.85 per barrel at 0020 GMT on Monday, up
75 cents, or 1.5 percent, from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures
were trading at $46.87 per barrel, up 65 cents, or 1.4 percent
from the last close.
The market is becoming more confident that the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers
including Russia, who pledged to cut output by almost 1.8
million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of the year
in order to prop up the market, will extend the deal to cover
all of 2017.
"There's a growing conviction that a six-month extension
may be needed to rebalance the market, but the length of the
extension is not firm yet," Saudi Arabia's OPEC Governor Adeeb
Al-Aama told Reuters on Friday.
Despite this, both Brent and WTI crude benchmarks are
sitting below $50 per barrel as global markets remain bloated
due to brimming storage and ongoing high drilling and
production.
"Data (for production and storage levels) is unlikely to
help turn this move into something more sustainable. Drilling
activity in the U.S. continued to pick up last week, with the
rig count climbing for the 16th straight to week to 703," ANZ
said.
There are also lingering concerns about a potential slowdown
of the Chinese economy, which has acted as a core pillar of oil
demand growth.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin)