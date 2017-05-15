(Corrects headline, paragraph 1, and paragraph 4 to say Saudis,
Russia agree need to extend supply cut, instead saying agree to
extend supply cut)
* Saudis, Russia to "do whatever it takes" to re-balance
market
* Russia, Saudi Arabia are world's two biggest oil producers
* Volume of cuts initially to remain unchanged
* Saudis, Russia hope to involve more producers in cuts
* Soaring U.S. oil output has so far undermined supply curbs
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices jumped 2 percent on
Monday after the energy ministers of the world's two biggest
producers Saudi Arabia and Russia jointly said that a crude
production cut needed to be extended from the middle of this
year until March 2018.
Brent crude was at $51.88 per barrel at 0655 GMT, up
$1.04, or 2.1 percent, from its last close at a level last seen
in early May.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at
$48.85 per barrel, up $1.01, or 2.1 percent.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and his Russian
counterpart Alexander Novak said on Monday in Beijing that a
joint deal to cut crude supplies needed to be extended from the
middle of this year until the end of March 2018.
"We've come to conclusion that the agreement needs to be
extended," the statement said.
"The two ministers agreed to do whatever it takes to achieve
the desired goal of stabilizing the market and reducing
commercial oil inventories to their 5-year average level," it
added.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC), of which Saudi Arabia is the de-facto leader, and other
producers led by Russia, pledged late last year to cut output by
1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of 2017.
OPEC-members agreed to cut 1.2 million bpd under the deal.
The extension will initially be on the same volume terms as
before, although the ministers said they hoped other producers
would join the efforts.
Russia and Saudi Arabia together produce about 20 million
bpd of crude, equivalent to one-fifth of global consumption.
Their clout in oil policy is seen ensuring that other producers
who have so far participated in the cuts will also extend.
"Saudi and Russia are clearly working closely together.
Saudi seems very determined to push oil prices higher by making
this joint statement now," said Oystein Berentsen, managing
director for oil trading company Strong Petroleum in Singapore.
OPEC is due to meet in Vienna, Austria, on May 25.
However, higher output from the United States, which did not
participate in the agreement to cut supplies, has undermined the
efforts by OPEC and Russia.
Thanks to a relentless rise in drilling activity, mostly
from shale producers, U.S. oil output has shot up by more than
10 percent since mid-2016 to over 9.3 million bpd.
C-OUT-T-EIARIG-OL-USA-BHI
"With the U.S. rig count increasing for its 17th consecutive
week, I think we can safely say that the crude oil battle is
well and truly on," said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight
Investor Services (FIS) in Dubai.
Financial traders have increased their stakes in the Brent
and WTI markets as speculators are taking positions that either
OPEC and Russia's effort to support prices will work out, or
prices will drop again because of the surge in U.S. supply.
Open interest for Brent and WTI crude futures hit all-time
records this month of over 2.5 million contracts open for
front-month Brent, and over 2.3 million contracts open in
front-month WTI.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Richard Pullin)