* Markets torn over meaning of Paris attack for oil, prices
seesaw
* Analysts see oil prices remaining weak
* World has one month of global oil demand stored in tanks
(Adds spread price, analyst quote)
NEW YORK, Nov 16 Oil prices rose on Monday after
strong losses last week, as Friday's deadly attacks in Paris
raised geopolitical tensions that some said could threaten
global oil supply.
France carried out air strikes overnight in Syria against
Islamic State, which claimed responsibility for the Paris
attacks, and on Monday called on the United States and Russia to
join a global coalition to overcome the group.
Oil price gains were limited, however, in a day that saw
prices switch from positive to negative and back again, as
traders sought to make sense of what the attacks and their
aftermath might mean for oil supply and demand.
While geopolitical tensions in the oil-producing Middle East
tend to be a bullish factor for oil because of potential
disruptions to supply, many expected that the Paris attacks
would crimp economic activity in Europe, in part by reducing
travel on the continent. Brent crude rose less than U.S. crude
on Monday.
"The market is flip-flopping about what the French attacks
mean," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in
Chicago. "It is really torn about how to react."
An OPEC delegate from a Gulf oil-producing nation said he
believed that oil prices could gain some support in the medium
term from rising tensions, particularly if the international
community steps up measures to reduce oil smuggling and hits oil
facilities under Islamic State's control in Syria and Iraq.
Front-month Brent crude rose 9 cents to settle at $44.56 a
barrel, after earlier falling to as low as $43.15.
U.S. futures rose $1 to settle at $41.74 a barrel, after
earlier falling to $40.06. The failure to fall below $40 for the
first time since late August led to some technical buying in
U.S. crude, traders said, bolstered by stock increases on Wall
Street.
The spread between Brent and U.S. crude, at $1.68, was at
its narrowest level since mid September.
Some expect gains to be limited longer term, however.
"The Paris tragedy may warrant some uptick in geopolitical
premia but this is likely trumped by near-term negative impacts
on European oil demand," said Ed Morse, global commodities
strategist at Citi in New York.
Oil prices last week racked up their biggest weekly losses
in eight months, pressured by swelling storage of crude on both
land and sea.
Oil prices have dropped more than 60 percent since June last
year as high production and inventories have coincided with an
economic slowdown in Asia, particularly in China but also Japan,
which slipped back into recession in the third quarter.
The International Energy Agency said on Friday there were a
record 3 billion barrels of crude and oil products in tanks
worldwide, comparable to a month's global oil consumption.
(Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York and Karolin Schaps
in London; Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in
Singapore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Chizu Nomiyama)