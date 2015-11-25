* Better-than-thought U.S. inventories help oil erase early
losses
* Pre-holiday short-covering also aids rebound
* EIA reports U.S. crude build below Reuters, API
projections
* U.S. oil rig count down by 9 this week, Baker Hughes says
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to
settlement, adds analyst comments on short covering)
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Nov 25 Crude futures erased early
losses to settle steady on Wednesday after a
smaller-than-expected supply build in the United States and drop
in the number of U.S. rigs actively drilling for oil.
Traders and investors also covered short positions before
U.S. markets close for Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday, analysts
said.
"People did not want to be caught short ahead of the holiday
with the global political tensions," said Phil Flynn, analyst at
Chicago-brokerage Price Futures Group. "The combination of that
and a drop in the rig count earlier helped push us higher."
On Tuesday, crude futures hit two-week highs after Turkey
shot down a Russian warplane for alleged intrusion of its
airspace, heightening political tensions in the Middle East.
Benchmark Brent crude futures settled up 5 cents at
$46.17 on Wednesday, after falling more than $1 to a session low
of $45.03.
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures
finished the session 17 cents higher at 43.04 a barrel. WTI had
also slipped more than $1 to an intraday low of $41.72.
Trading volumes were light, typical of pre-holiday activity.
Just over 360,000 lots of WTI futures were traded, versus
Monday's volume above 500,000, Reuters data showed.
Oil prices rebounded after the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said crude stocks across the country rose 961,000
barrels last week. A preliminary inventory report by industry
group American Petroleum Institute had anticipated a 2.6-million
barrel rise while a Reuters poll of analysts forecast a 1.2
million build.
Oil services firm Baker Hughes said the U.S. oil rig count
fell by nine this week. Oil drillers have cut rigs in 12 of the
past 13 weeks, Baker Hughes data showed.
Not all oil-related data on Wednesday was positive.
The EIA said gasoline stockpiles rose 2.5
million barrels, versus the 938,000-barrel build forecast in the
Reuters poll.
Inventories of distillates, which include
diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.0 million barrels, versus
expectations for a 417,000 barrels drop.
While U.S. crude stocks as a whole rose by less than 1
million barrels, the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for WTI
futures alone had a 1.74 million-barrel build, the
EIA said. Big Cushing builds tend to have longer-term bearish
impact on prices.
"We suspect rallies, if any, will be rather short-lived,"
said Tariq Zahir, a trader in crude oil spreads at Tyche Capital
Advisors in Long Island, New York.
