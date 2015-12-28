* U.S. crude settles above Brent for 4th straight day
* Japan's oil product sales fall to 46-year low
* Saudi Arabia posts record budget deficit on oil collapse
By Barani Krishnan
NEW YORK, Dec 28 Oil fell more than 3 percent on
Monday, with global benchmark Brent back near 11-year lows as
last week's short-covering dried up and players worried that
crude prices had more room to swoon in the new year.
U.S. gasoline futures slid more than 2 percent as
the selloff extended to refined oil products. Heating oil
fell 1 percent as expectations of cold weather limited its
downside amid a 10 percent rally in natural gas, another
heating fuel.
Crude futures slumped in Asian trading as Japanese data
showed a 46-year low in oil sales in the world's fourth largest
crude buyer. They slid more in the New York
session, as some traders reckoned the two-day pre-Christmas
rebound, where crude rose about $2 a barrel, had been overdone.
"Volume isn't great, which is typical for this time of year,
and most guys are either flat on their books and positioning
themselves for a weaker first quarter in 2016," said Tariq
Zahir, an oil bear at Tyche Capital Advisors in Long Island, New
York.
Brent settled down $1.27 at $36.62 a barrel, after falling
to a session low of $36.52. It hit $35.98 on Tuesday, its lowest
since 2004.
Brent also settled below U.S. crude's West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) futures for a fourth straight day, showing
its waning influence over WTI after this month's decision by the
United States to lift a 40-year ban on U.S. crude exports.
WTI finished the session down $1.29 at $36.81, after an
intraday low at $36.66.
Oil bears are looking to beat WTI's previous low of $32.40
in December 2008.
"A bearish stance still appears warranted and we continue to
view a decline to the $32.50 area," said Jim Ritterbusch at
Chicago-based oil markets consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates.
Figures from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries imply an oil glut of more than 2 million barrels per
day, equal to more than 2 percent of world demand.
Crude prices have plunged nearly 70 percent from highs above
$100 a barrel in June 2014 after OPEC, led by top exporter Saudi
Arabia, dropped its longstanding policy of cutting output to
support prices in favour of defending market share.
While the collapse has partly achieved OPEC's goals by
curbing growth of competing supplies, it has also put the
finances of oil producers under strain.
Riyadh plans spending cuts and non-oil revenue raising
methods to manage a record state budget deficit while
state-owned oil firm Saudi Aramco pumps away.
