UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Feb 15 U.S. oil prices jumped back above $30 a barrel late on Monday as news of a rare private meeting of top officials from the world's biggest oil producers spurred speculation of an eventual deal to tackle a deep supply glut.
U.S. crude rose $1.17, or 4.0 percent, to $30.61 per barrel by 6:04PM EST (23:04 GMT) as the market reopened following a shortened holiday session, building on Friday's more than 12 percent surge. Brent futures for April delivery were up 65 cents, a 2.0 percent gain, to $34.01 a barrel.
Due to the Presidents Day holiday, U.S. futures markets shut early on Monday, before news of the Doha meeting emerged. U.S. crude had been trading at around $29.76 prior to the news.
The world's top two oil exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia, will hold talks together with their counterparts from Venezuela and Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Leslie Adler)
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.