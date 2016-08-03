* Brent fell to $41.51, lowest since April 18, on Tuesday
* Prospect of rising Libya supply adds to glut
* API says U.S. crude inventories fell; EIA report due
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, Aug 3 Oil edged higher towards $42 a
barrel on Wednesday after hitting its lowest since April the
previous day, supported by an industry report showing a fall in
U.S. inventories and a weaker dollar.
But prices could struggle to make much headway, analysts
said, as sentiment remains bearish. A supply glut that has
weighed on prices could increase if oil exports restart from
ports in Libya that have been closed since 2014.
Brent crude was up 11 cents a barrel at $41.91 at
1121 GMT. It reached $41.51 on Tuesday, the lowest since April
18. U.S. crude added 13 cents to $39.64.
"The sentiment is still quite negative and depressed on oil
prices," said Eugen Weinberg, analyst at Commerzbank.
"There are factors which should be supportive, but at the
moment I think there is no single (piece of) news which would
convince the bears that the decline is over."
The U.S. dollar stayed close to a six-week low against a
basket of currencies, lending oil some support. Weakness in the
dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for other
currency holders.
Also supportive was Tuesday's American Petroleum Institute
report on U.S. inventories, which showed a 1.34 million-barrel
drop in crude stocks, although the decline was about in line
with analyst expectations.
Oil rallied from a 12-year low near $27 in January to a 2016
high of almost $53 in June, supported by an initiative from OPEC
and outside producers including Russia to freeze output and by
hopes that the supply glut would ease.
But the output deal fell apart and since June, signs that
the glut is proving more resilient as well as concern about
slowing economies in Asia - the driver of oil demand growth -
and Europe have weighed.
"Risks for oil remain skewed to the downside in the second
half of 2016," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a report.
"Supply disruptions and risk appetite were supportive
April-June, but fundamental headwinds are growing, which
outnumber any recent positives."
Not all share that view. Standard Chartered bank said there
was "no fundamental justification for recent oil-price falls"
and "the global oil market has rebalanced, and U.S. crude supply
and inventories are expected to fall."
The U.S. government's report on oil inventories is due for
release at 1430 GMT. Analysts in a Reuters poll expected
declines in both crude and refined product stocks.
(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by David
Evans and Alexandra Hudson)