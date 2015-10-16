SEOUL Oct 16 U.S. crude futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday, snapping a week long fall, as U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories fell by more than expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude's front-month November contract rose 48 cents, or 1.03 percent, at $46.86 a barrel as of 0004 GMT after settling down 26 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $46.38 a barrel.

* Brent's new front-month December contract gained 42 cents, or 0.84 percent, at $50.15 a barrel after ending up 4 cents at $49.73 a barrel. Brent's November contract finished down 44 cents at $48.71 a barrel on Thursday before expiring and going off the board.

* Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that U.S. crude stocks surged by 7.6 million barrels to 468.56 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.8 million barrels but less of an increase than the 9.4 million-barrel jump reported by industry group American Petroleum Institute (API).

* The EIA data showed that gasoline stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a 1.7 million barrels drop, while distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.5 million barrels versus expectations for a 60,000 barrels drop.

MARKETS NEWS

* The oil market was also supported as U.S. stocks rebounded from two days of losses to close higher on Thursday, helped by financial sector earnings, while stronger-than-expected economic data boosted the dollar and bond yields.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Friday:

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Aug

0900 Euro zone Inflation final Sept

1315 U.S. Industrial output Sept

1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings Aug

1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Oct (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)