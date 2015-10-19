SEOUL Oct 19 U.S. crude futures inched up in
early Asian trading on Monday, extending short-covering gains
made in the prior session after the U.S. oil rig count fell for
a seventh week in a row.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery rose 7 cents at
$47.33 a barrel as of 0009 GMT after it settled up 88 cents at
$47.26 per barrel on the prior session.
* Brent for December delivery also gained 4 cents at
$50.50 a barrel after it settled up 73 cents at $50.46 a barrel.
* U.S. energy companies cut oil rigs for a seventh week in a
row, the longest streak of reductions since June, data showed on
Friday, a sign low prices continued to keep drillers away from
the well pad.
* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Thursday he saw
signs of global oil demand improving despite the economic
slowdown in China and that the market's supply/demand balance
would shortly move more into line. A meeting of OPEC technical
experts will be held in Vienna on Oct. 21, which may indicate
whether sentiment is shifting within the producer group about
maintaining output levels.
* The United States and the European Union both took formal
legal steps on Sunday that will lift sanctions once Iran meets
the conditions tied to a landmark nuclear agreement with major
world powers. The legal acts have no immediate effect but cement
a process that began with a deal reached in July to end
sanctions against Iran in exchange for curbs on a programme that
the West suspected was aimed at developing a nuclear bomb.
MARKETS NEWS
* Stocks in major world markets rose to a two-month high on
Friday and the dollar ticked up, boosted by views that the
European Central Bank may provide more stimulus to the euro zone
economy.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)
0200 China Urban Investment YTD Sept
0200 China Industrial Output Sept
0200 China Retail Sales Sept
0200 China GDP QQ, YY Q3
1300 US NAHB Housing market Index Oct
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)