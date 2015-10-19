SEOUL Oct 19 U.S. crude futures inched up in early Asian trading on Monday, extending short-covering gains made in the prior session after the U.S. oil rig count fell for a seventh week in a row.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for November delivery rose 7 cents at $47.33 a barrel as of 0009 GMT after it settled up 88 cents at $47.26 per barrel on the prior session.

* Brent for December delivery also gained 4 cents at $50.50 a barrel after it settled up 73 cents at $50.46 a barrel.

* U.S. energy companies cut oil rigs for a seventh week in a row, the longest streak of reductions since June, data showed on Friday, a sign low prices continued to keep drillers away from the well pad.

* Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Thursday he saw signs of global oil demand improving despite the economic slowdown in China and that the market's supply/demand balance would shortly move more into line. A meeting of OPEC technical experts will be held in Vienna on Oct. 21, which may indicate whether sentiment is shifting within the producer group about maintaining output levels.

* The United States and the European Union both took formal legal steps on Sunday that will lift sanctions once Iran meets the conditions tied to a landmark nuclear agreement with major world powers. The legal acts have no immediate effect but cement a process that began with a deal reached in July to end sanctions against Iran in exchange for curbs on a programme that the West suspected was aimed at developing a nuclear bomb.

MARKETS NEWS

* Stocks in major world markets rose to a two-month high on Friday and the dollar ticked up, boosted by views that the European Central Bank may provide more stimulus to the euro zone economy.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Monday: (Time in GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment YTD Sept

0200 China Industrial Output Sept

0200 China Retail Sales Sept

0200 China GDP QQ, YY Q3

1300 US NAHB Housing market Index Oct (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)