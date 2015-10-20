SINGAPORE Oct 20 U.S. crude futures recovered
ground to rise above $46 a barrel in early Asian trading on
Tuesday, after falling 3 percent in the previous session as a
tumble in gasoline futures added to concerns over slower growth
in China and Iranian supply.
Still, U.S. crude stocks are forecast to rise for a fourth
straight week, likely keeping pressure on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for November delivery rose 25 cents at
$46.14 a barrel as of 0017 GMT after it settled down $1.37, or 3
percent in the prior session. The November frontmonth expires on
Tuesday.
* Brent for December delivery gained 27 cents at
$48.88 a barrel after it settled down $1.85, or 3.7 percent.
* U.S. commercial crude oil stocks likely rose for the
fourth consecutive week, climbing last week by 3.7 million
barrels to 472.3 million barrels, a preliminary Reuters survey
taken ahead of weekly inventory data showed on Monday.
* A meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil market experts in
Vienna on Wednesday is unlikely to increase the prospect of
joint co-operation on supply curbs, OPEC delegates and analysts
said on Monday.
* Libya is producing roughly 440,000 barrels per day (bpd)
of crude oil, National Oil Corporation chairman Mustafa Sanallah
said on Monday as civil unrest and port closures disrupt oil
output and exports.
* Libya's internationally recognised parliament rejected a
United Nations proposal for a unity government on Monday,
stymying efforts to end a crisis between two rival governments.
* Iran will target traditional customers in Asia and Europe
as it boosts crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day
within a week of the lifting of international sanctions, a
senior Iranian oil official was quoted as saying on Monday.
* The implementation day for the lifting of sanctions
against Iran is expected to be confirmed by the end of this
year, Tehran's nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said on Monday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies
in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while Asian equities
dipped after commodity prices slid in wake of China growth woes.
* The United States on Monday called on China to allow its
currency to appreciate further as a crucial support in
rebalancing its economy. That came as China's economy grew by
6.9 percent in the third quarter, slightly ahead of GDP
forecasts.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday:
- 0600 GMT Germany Producer prices Sep
- 0800 GMT Euro zone Current account Aug
- 1230 GMT U.S. Building permits Sep
- 1230 GMT U.S. Housing starts Sep
- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly crude stocks Weekly
- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Weekly
- 1930 GMT U.S. API weekly gasoline stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Richard Pullin)