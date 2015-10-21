SINGAPORE Oct 21 U.S. crude futures fell below
$46 a barrel in early Asian trading on Wednesday after oil
industry data showing a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude
stocks last week added to concerns of global oversupply.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. crude for December delivery dropped 37 cents
at $45.91 a barrel as of 0006 GMT after settling up one cent at
$46.29. The November contract, which expired on Tuesday,
finished down 34 cents at $45.55 per barrel.
* Brent for December delivery fell 17 cents at
$48.54 a barrel after it settled 10 cents up in the previous
session, although it later turned negative after the release of
U.S. crude stocks data.
* U.S. commercial crude stocks rose by a larger than
expected 7.1 million barrels to 473 million in the week to Oct.
16, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute
showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected a 3.9 million barrels
increase.
* Ex-Soviet oil producers, including Russia and Azerbaijan,
are unlikely to significantly reduce output in order to lift
global prices, industry experts said, leaving little chance of a
deal when OPEC experts meet with non-OPEC producers on
Wednesday.
* Crude oil will struggle to trade above $60 a barrel next
year due to slowing global demand growth and a possible return
of Iranian crude to world markets, Vitol chief executive Ian
Taylor said at the Reuters commodities summit.
* U.N. attempts to broker a national government with Libya's
warring factions stalled on Tuesday after the elected parliament
rejected a draft of an agreement meant to end the crisis.
* OPEC producer Venezuela has forecast a price of $40 a
barrel for its oil exports next year for its budget plans,
Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said on Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian equities got off to a sluggish start on Wednesday as
concerns about corporate earnings hobbled Wall Street while
investors counted down to the European Central Bank's policy
meeting later in the week.
* The dollar index slipped against a basket of major
currencies in early Asian trade on Wednesday.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday:
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly
- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stocks Weekly
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Ed Davies)