SINGAPORE Oct 21 U.S. crude futures fell below $46 a barrel in early Asian trading on Wednesday after oil industry data showing a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks last week added to concerns of global oversupply.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. crude for December delivery dropped 37 cents at $45.91 a barrel as of 0006 GMT after settling up one cent at $46.29. The November contract, which expired on Tuesday, finished down 34 cents at $45.55 per barrel.

* Brent for December delivery fell 17 cents at $48.54 a barrel after it settled 10 cents up in the previous session, although it later turned negative after the release of U.S. crude stocks data.

* U.S. commercial crude stocks rose by a larger than expected 7.1 million barrels to 473 million in the week to Oct. 16, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected a 3.9 million barrels increase.

* Ex-Soviet oil producers, including Russia and Azerbaijan, are unlikely to significantly reduce output in order to lift global prices, industry experts said, leaving little chance of a deal when OPEC experts meet with non-OPEC producers on Wednesday.

* Crude oil will struggle to trade above $60 a barrel next year due to slowing global demand growth and a possible return of Iranian crude to world markets, Vitol chief executive Ian Taylor said at the Reuters commodities summit.

* U.N. attempts to broker a national government with Libya's warring factions stalled on Tuesday after the elected parliament rejected a draft of an agreement meant to end the crisis.

* OPEC producer Venezuela has forecast a price of $40 a barrel for its oil exports next year for its budget plans, Finance Minister Rodolfo Marco said on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian equities got off to a sluggish start on Wednesday as concerns about corporate earnings hobbled Wall Street while investors counted down to the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the week.

* The dollar index slipped against a basket of major currencies in early Asian trade on Wednesday.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Wednesday:

- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly

- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly

- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly crude stocks Weekly

- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly dist. stocks Weekly

- 1430 GMT U.S. EIA weekly gasoline stocks Weekly