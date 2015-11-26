TOKYO Nov 26 U.S. crude futures headed higher for a fourth straight day on Thursday on the back of a smaller-than-expected build in U.S. inventories, but gains were limited in light trading due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for January delivery was up 7 cents at $43.11 a barrel by 2343 GMT, after settling up 17 cents at $43.04 on Wednesday. The benchmark contract stood more than 10 percent above a 12-week low of $38.99 hit on Friday.

* London Brent crude for January delivery was untraded yet, after settling up 5 cents at $46.17 on Wednesday.

* Adding support, Baker Hughes said U.S. energy firms cut oil rigs for a 12th week in the last 13, a sign drillers were still waiting for higher prices before returning to the well pad.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that crude stocks across the country rose 961,000 barrels last week.

* A preliminary inventory report by industry group American Petroleum Institute had anticipated a 2.6-million barrel rise while a Reuters poll of analysts forecast a 1.2 million build.

* U.S. consumer spending barely rose in October as households took advantage of rising incomes to boost savings to their highest level in nearly three years, pointing to moderate economic growth in the fourth quarter.

MARKETS NEWS

* The major U.S. stock indexes were virtually unchanged at the close of a quiet trading day on Wednesday with gains in healthcare and consumer stocks after data showed U.S. modest economic growth.

* The euro remained shaky early on Thursday, having slid to its lowest in over seven months on the prospect of further policy stimulus from the European Central Bank (ECB).

DATA/EVENTS

* No major data is expected on Thursday. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)