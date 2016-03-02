(Corrects EIA data release time to 1530 GMT, not 2130 GMT)
TOKYO, March 2 U.S. crude futures fell more than
1 percent on Wednesday, nearly erasing the gains in the previous
session, weighed by industry data showing a huge build in U.S.
crude stockpiles already at record high levels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for April delivery was down 51 cents at
$33.89 a barrel by 2341 GMT, after settling up 65 cents at
$34.40 on Tuesday in line with strong gains on Wall Street.
* London Brent crude for May delivery was untraded
after settling up 24 cents at $36.81.
* U.S. crude inventories rose by 9.9 million barrels last
week, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed after
the Tuesday's settlement, well above a 3.6 million barrel
increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
* Some traders braced for the possibility that the official
data by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) due later in
the day would show a large build similar to the industry data,
which could cut short the oil market rebound of the past two
weeks.
* Crude prices were supported by Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak's remarks that oil firms in the country support
a pledge to average production this year at January's levels.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke of "more radical"
measures to balance the global oil market, on top of a
production freeze plan jointly pursued by Moscow with Saudi
Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela.
* Crude prices have trended higher since hitting 12-year
lows under $30 a barrel between late January and mid-February.
Despite the rebound, the market is still down about two-thirds
from highs above $100 in mid-2014.
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street enjoyed its strongest session in a month on
Tuesday, led by financial and technology stocks after
encouraging U.S. factory and construction data suggested the
world's biggest economy was regaining momentum.
* The U.S. dollar rebounded against the yen and hit
one-month highs against the euro on Tuesday after traders saw
the yen's rally as overextended, while strong U.S. manufacturing
data supported views of higher U.S. interest rates.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
- 1000 Euro zone Producer prices Jan
- 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb
- 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Feb
- 1530 U.S. EIA weekly oil data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)