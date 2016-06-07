TOKYO, June 7 U.S. crude futures stood little
changed below $50 a barrel on Tuesday, taking a breather after
posting a 2.2 percent gain a day earlier on the back of fresh
attacks on Nigeria's oil infrastructure.
FUNDAMENTALS
* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 6 cents at
$49.63 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after settling up $1.07 at $49.69
on Monday, marking the biggest percentage jump since May 16. It
rose as high as $49.90 on Monday, off a seven-and-a-half month
high of $50.21 hit on May 26.
* London Brent crude for August delivery was down 11
cents at $50.44. The contract on Monday settled up 91 cents, or
1.8 percent, at $50.55, after touching $50.83, its highest since
November.
* Oil got support on Monday after news that output of
Nigeria's Bonny Light crude had fallen an estimated 170,000
barrels per day (bpd) from attacks on pipeline infrastructure.
* Total crude production in the country, once Africa's
biggest oil producer, is down more than 500,000 bpd.
* Market intelligence firm Genscape reported a drawdown of
1.08 million barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for
WTI futures during the week to June 3, traders who saw the data
said.
* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely fell for a
third straight week in the week ended June 3, a preliminary
Reuters poll showed on Monday.
* Industry group the American Petroleum Institute is
scheduled to release its data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on
Tuesday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 closed at a 7-month high on Monday as Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen painted a mostly upbeat picture of
the economy but gave little sense of when a rate hike may be
coming.
* The dollar fell to its lowest in almost four weeks on
Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave few hints a
U.S. interest rate hike is forthcoming following Friday's weak
U.S. payrolls report.
DATA/EVENTS
* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)
- 0600 Germany Industrial output Apr
- 0645 France Trade data Apr
- 0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q1
- 1230 U.S. Revised labour costs Q1
- 2030 U.S. American Petroleum Institute weekly data
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)