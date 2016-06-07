TOKYO, June 7 U.S. crude futures stood little changed below $50 a barrel on Tuesday, taking a breather after posting a 2.2 percent gain a day earlier on the back of fresh attacks on Nigeria's oil infrastructure.

FUNDAMENTALS

* NYMEX crude for July delivery was down 6 cents at $49.63 a barrel by 0000 GMT, after settling up $1.07 at $49.69 on Monday, marking the biggest percentage jump since May 16. It rose as high as $49.90 on Monday, off a seven-and-a-half month high of $50.21 hit on May 26.

* London Brent crude for August delivery was down 11 cents at $50.44. The contract on Monday settled up 91 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $50.55, after touching $50.83, its highest since November.

* Oil got support on Monday after news that output of Nigeria's Bonny Light crude had fallen an estimated 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) from attacks on pipeline infrastructure.

* Total crude production in the country, once Africa's biggest oil producer, is down more than 500,000 bpd.

* Market intelligence firm Genscape reported a drawdown of 1.08 million barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for WTI futures during the week to June 3, traders who saw the data said.

* U.S. commercial crude oil inventories likely fell for a third straight week in the week ended June 3, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

* Industry group the American Petroleum Institute is scheduled to release its data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 closed at a 7-month high on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen painted a mostly upbeat picture of the economy but gave little sense of when a rate hike may be coming.

* The dollar fell to its lowest in almost four weeks on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gave few hints a U.S. interest rate hike is forthcoming following Friday's weak U.S. payrolls report.

DATA/EVENTS

* The following data is expected on Tuesday: (Time in GMT)

- 0600 Germany Industrial output Apr

- 0645 France Trade data Apr

- 0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q1

- 1230 U.S. Revised labour costs Q1

- 2030 U.S. American Petroleum Institute weekly data (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)