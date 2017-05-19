(Updates with OPEC panel review looking at deepending cuts,
more from analyst)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE May 19 After the first
OPEC oil production cut in eight years took effect in January,
oil traders from Houston to Singapore started emptying millions
of barrels of crude from storage tanks.
Investors hailed the drawdowns as the beginning of the end
of a two-year supply glut - raising hopes for steadily rising
per-barrel prices.
It hasn't worked out that way.
Now, many of those same storage tanks are filling back up or
draining more slowly than investors and oil firms had expected,
according to global inventory estimates and more than a dozen
oil traders and shipping sources who told Reuters about storage
in facilities that do not make their oil volumes public.
The stalled drawdowns shed light on the broader challenge
facing OPEC - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries - as it struggles to steer the industry out of the
downturn caused by oversupply. With U.S. shale oil production
surging, inventories remain stubbornly high and prices appear
stuck in the low-$50s per-barrel range.
The market has not strengthened enough to drain many major
storage facilities around the globe - which OPEC oil ministers
had hoped would be a first step toward rebalancing what has been
a buyer's market since late 2014.
Estimated inventories in industrialized nations totaled
3.025 billion barrels at the end of March - about 300 million
barrels above the five-year average, according to the
International Energy Agency’s latest monthly report.
Preliminary April data indicated stocks would rise further,
the IEA said. Crude stocks stood at a record 1.235 billion
barrels.
OPEC and other non-OPEC nations - most notably Russia - are
now widely expected to extend production cuts for another nine
months, through March 2018. A panel reviewing scenarios for the
producer group's meeting next week is also looking at the option
of deepening the cuts.
The ongoing struggle to thin supplies has forced economists
to cut their oil price forecasts. Bank of America, for instance,
last week lowered its 2017 target for Brent crude by $7
a barrel to $54.
During the two-year price war started by OPEC, about half a
billion barrels of crude and refined products flowed into
storage facilities as oil prices hit lows of less than $30 a
barrel in early 2016.
Much of the inventory build-up came as traders started using
storage to make easy money on the widening spread between
rock-bottom spot oil prices and substantially higher prices for
contracts to deliver the oil in future months.
That price spread - a market structure known as contango -
allowed traders to profit even after they paid for expensive
storage in facilities such as the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port
(LOOP) - the only deep-water U.S. oil port and a major conduit
for crude imports - or supertankers parked offshore in
Singapore.
Although the storage trade has been less profitable since
the OPEC production cuts, much of that oil remains in tanks,
said Chris Bake, an executive committee member at Vitol, the
world's largest independent trader, during an industry
conference last week in London.
"This 550 million barrel-plus inventory build of crude and
products that started in 2014 is still very much there," he
said. "How much is going to come out? That is an ongoing debate
among all of us."
"CLOGGED" WITH OIL
From the Malacca Straits in Asia to the ports of Northern
Europe and the Gulf of Mexico, drawdowns of global inventories
have slowed or even reversed.
In the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region – one of the
most expensive areas in Europe to store oil and the benchmark
pricing point for fuel - crude is starting to flow back into
storage because refiners are "clogged" with oil, an industry
source handling deals in that region told Reuters.
Refined fuel inventories have also jumped suddenly, with
gasoil in tanks in the ARA hub rising to an eight-month high
earlier this month, according to Dutch consultancy PJK
International. Gasoil includes jet fuel, diesel and heating oil.
At one of the world's largest oil storage facilities - on
the shores of Saldanha Bay in South Africa - millions of barrels
were sold in recent months, traders told Reuters.
But more cargoes are flowing right back into its tanks,
which can hold 45 million barrels, as sellers struggle to find
refiners to buy freshly loaded oil, the traders said.
In the Houston region, stored oil stocks touched record
levels at the end of March, according to energy information
provider Genscape.
The state of inventories appears more mixed in Asia.
In China, the world's second-largest oil consumer behind the
United States, commercial crude stocks hit their lowest level in
four years in March, according to the government-controlled
Xinhua News Agency. But in nearby South Korea, inventories were
near a record, according to the Korea National Oil Corp.
SLOW PROGRESS
While global inventories remain bloated, there are some
signs that the OPEC cuts have dented supplies.
Recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration
showed that nationwide stocks started draining in April this
year - the first decrease for that month since 1999.
Declining costs for storage is another indication that
traders and oil companies are putting less oil in storage than
at the height of the price war.
At the largest U.S. storage facility at Cushing, Oklahoma,
storage tanks costs about 35 cents a barrel per month, traders
say, compared nearly 50 cents a year ago.
Parking oil in a supertanker off the shore of Singapore,
Asia's refining hub, costs anywhere from 30 to 40 cents a barrel
per month, down from 50 to 80 cents just a few months ago.
The futures contract for oil storage at the LOOP,
off Louisiana's coast, dropped to about 24 cents per barrel
recently, one of the lowest prices this year.
Still, the patchy evidence of draining storage has fallen
far short of what investors expected after OPEC and non-OPEC
nations agreed on production cuts last November.
The glut is ending, and tanks are slowly emptying, but not
at the rate many oil market players had hoped, said Amrita Sen,
chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects.
"People were impatient and thought we'd start drawing 10
million barrels a day since the first week of January," she
said. "We're still in excess, and there's lots of inventory
around."
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York, Libby George in
London, Florence Tan and Mark Tay in Singapore, and Liz Hampton
in Houston; Editing by Simon Webb and Brian Thevenot)