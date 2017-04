NEW YORK Jan 11 Global oil prices plummeted to 12-year lows on Monday, with U.S. crude futures falling to the lowest since late 2003, as traders cited fears over slowing demand in China and a growing inventory glut.

The move was exacerbated by U.S. stocks turning negative late morning, with the S&P 500 down nearly 0.4 percent and Nasdaq down 0.6 percent.

Volumes for U.S. crude and Brent crude futures jumped to the highest in the morning at 10:57 a.m. (1557 GMT), which appeared to cap losses momentarily before falling further. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai)