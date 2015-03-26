LONDON, March 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In the wake
of the Ebola crisis, a quiet revolution is taking place that is
set to transform the way governments and aid agencies respond to
major disease outbreaks.
Analysts are developing insurance schemes that could turn
the humanitarian system on its head, by paying out money as soon
as a disease breaks out to stop it becoming an international
crisis, rather than trying to raise funds after the event.
The World Bank, the African Union, a consortium of aid
agencies and experts in the private sector are starting to do
the sums and figure out what such schemes could look like.
"This is a really exciting time. What the crisis of last
year has done is to cause an upheaval in the whole of the
humanitarian sector in terms of thinking of how to mitigate
disasters, rather than just respond afterwards," Gordon Woo, a
catastrophist specialising in pandemics at Risk Management
Solutions, said in a telephone interview.
Unlike events like earthquakes, the spread of a contagious
disease rapidly pushes up the cost of halting it, the death toll
and the economic damage unless swift action is taken.
The World Health Organization's (WHO) first major Ebola
appeal was for $71 million in August last year, months after
Guinea had reported the Ebola outbreak in March. By
mid-September $1 billion was needed, the United Nations said,
and the costs have risen steeply since then.
Even though Ebola was deemed a global threat, donor funds
were slow to materialise.
"It's like having a fire in your kitchen. If you don't deal
with it, your whole house could burn down ... it's not the time
to start haggling over who should be putting out the fire," Woo
said.
Pandemics top the list of extreme risks that matter most for
the insurance industry over the long term, according to a 2013
survey of 30,000 insurance industry experts by Towers Watson.
Typically, insurers pay out after losses have occurred. "The
novelty here is to try and come up with financial instruments
which trigger when there are signs that something bad is on the
horizon. It's like early warning," Woo said.
The African Union recently set up an insurance fund for
countries affected by natural disasters, and is exploring
insurance for epidemics.
The African Risk Capacity began with a $200 million fund,
donated by British and German development institutions.
Countries pay premiums into the fund and receive payouts when
certain measurable criteria are met.
For countries to qualify for the insurance scheme, they have
to develop rigorous contingency plans to ensure payouts from the
fund reach the most vulnerable people quickly in the event of a
crisis.
The World Bank is consulting with the African Union, the
United Nations and national governments to develop a Pandemic
Emergency Facility, which could include an insurance scheme that
would pay out to governments and international bodies like the
WHO.
"The better our response, the greater our ability to save
lives and safeguard development gains," Joachim von Amsberg,
vice president of development finance at the World Bank, told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The Bank has said the Ebola outbreak may cost West Africa up
to $15 billion over the next three years in lost trade,
investment and tourism.
"A key part of this response is to make sure the money is
available at the first sign of a health crisis," von Amsberg
said.
Aid agencies are also exploring insurance schemes they could
draw on in the event of a pandemic.
"The potential is brilliant, but the question is whether we
can convert it into something affordable and workable," said
Emily Montier, crisis anticipation advisor for the Start Network
of 19 humanitarian agencies.
The Network is exploring with Risk Management Solutions the
possibility of issuing bonds, which can leverage a greater
pay-out. But because of the risk to investors, the premiums
would be expensive, so the insurance scheme would only be
suitable for the rare occasion when a large payout was needed.
As with governments, NGOs would need rigorous plans in place
and the capacity to scale up their work quickly to qualify for a
payout from an insurance scheme.
African Risk Capacity is using bonds to leverage private
capital for an insurance scheme it is developing to help
countries manage the risks of climate change. It hopes to issue
more than $1 billion of African climate change bonds over a
period of 30 years, starting in 2016.
Woo said pandemic insurance schemes could play a pivotal
role in protecting countries against major outbreaks.
"Essentially it's providing a safety net for the whole
world. It's nothing short of that," he said.
(Reporting by Alex Whiting, Editing by Tim Pearce)