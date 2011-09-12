(Adds detail)
* Says profit up 99 pct in maiden H1 results
* Will pay interim divs of $28.2 mln, $0.18 per share
* Says has ability to navigate uncertain economy
MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian ports operator Global
Ports (GLPRq.L) said on Monday it had the track record to beat
any global economic downturn as it showed a doubling of first
half profit in its maiden results as a public company.
The firm, which raised $588 million in a London initial
public (IPO) offering in June, said profit reached $82.4 million
in the first six months of the year, compared to $41.4 million
in the same period last year.
It added that based on the strength of the results the group
would pay an interim dividend of $28.2 million, or $0.18 per
share.
Looking ahead, Global Ports said it was braced for an
economic downturn if or when one materialises.
"While there is uncertainty about the outlook for the
global economy, Global Ports has a track record of having
successfully navigated the recent financial crisis," the group
said in a statement.
"Global Ports is on solid footing to capitalise on growth
opportunities ... particularly in the under-penetrated and
fast-growing Russian container market," it added.
Shares in Global Ports have bucked the trend of other
Russian newly public stocks in that they are trading higher than
their listing price.
They closed on Friday at $17.3 a global depository receipt
(GDR), compared to a debut price of $15.
"We expect Global Ports' results to be supportive for its
shares. Container transshipment is benefiting from the
substantial growth of imports, and remains the
fastest-growing segment of port business in Russia," Renaissance
Capital analyst Dmitry Kontorshchikov said in a note last week.
(Reporting By John Bowker)