PRECIOUS-Gold down on firm dollar; heads for 1st weekly drop in 5
Jan 27 Gold on Friday held near two-week lows as the dollar strengthened on the new U.S. administration's plans to spur growth, leaving the metal on track to end the week lower for the first time since late December. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold prices were down 0.1 percent at $1,186.80 per ounce at 0110 GMT. On Thursday, they fell to their lowest since Jan. 11 at $1,184.03 * U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 percent at $1,187 per ounce. * The dollar index, which measures t