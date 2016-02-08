* Gold breaks key resistance at last October's high
* Gold ETF holders add to physical position -SPDR
* Silver, platinum surge to 3-month highs
* Speculators boost bullish bet in COMEX gold to 3-month top
(Adds milestones to paragraph 1, updates prices; adds comment,
second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Susan Fenton
NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 8 The price of gold jumped
2 percent to a 7-1/2-month high on Monday, briefly nudging above
the psychological level of $1,200 an ounce, as sliding stock
markets and worries over global economic growth prompted
investors to seek safety.
Stock indexes worldwide tumbled on persisting fears of a
global economic slowdown, while benchmark 10-year Treasury
yields hit their lowest in a year on demand for assets deemed
less risky, such as bullion.
Spot gold reached a peak of $1,200.60 an ounce, its
strongest since June 22, after breaking key resistance at its
October high at $1,190.63. At 3:02 p.m. EST (2002 GMT) it was up
1.8 percent at $1,194 an ounce.
"The drive for gold today is purely tied to the risk type of
trade," said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist for brokerage
RJO Futures in Chicago, pegging the next target level at $1,210.
"People have to move their equities out of there, have to
put (money) into safer assets."
U.S. gold for April delivery settled up 3.5 percent
at $1,197.90 an ounce.
Also adding to the positive sentiment was continued strong
inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETF). On Friday,
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed ETF, said
its holdings rose 0.7 percent to 698.46 tonnes.
"We are seeing non-stop buying from the investment community
and little selling of note," one trader said, adding that ETFs
and other investment funds were moving into gold as a safe
haven.
Traders said gold's 5 percent gain last week, its biggest
weekly rise since July 2013, had also made many investors more
convinced that the metal's rally since the start of this year
was sustainable.
Some recent weak economic data, particularly from the United
States and China, has led financial markets to expect there will
be fewer U.S. rate hikes this year than the four they had been
pricing in a few weeks ago, perhaps only one.
Lower rates cut the opportunity cost of holding gold, which
earns no yield but costs to store and insure.
Hedge funds and money managers boosted their bullish bet in
COMEX gold to a three-month high in the week to Feb. 2, data
showed on Friday.
Other precious metals tracked gold higher. Platinum
was up 2.2 percent at $926.98, after reaching $931.76, its
highest since Nov. 9. Silver jumped 2.8 percent to $15.39
an ounce, after briefly touching $15.46, its highest since Nov.
3.
Palladium was up 2.9 percent at $515.20 an ounce.
(Editing by Susanna Twidale and Greg Mahlich)