* Silver on track for biggest weekly rise since May
* Platinum and palladium poised to post weekly gains
(Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 15 Gold rose on Friday
after three days of declines as the U.S. dollar and major stock
markets weakened, but bullion was headed for its first weekly
drop in three.
Bullion had climbed to a three-week high on Tuesday, only to
give up gains as world stocks rose on Thursday to their highest
levels since late December, boosted by robust Chinese economic
data and a surge in oil prices earlier this week.
Silver rose to a 10-month high as its value relative to gold
surged by the most in 2-1/2 years this week.
Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,231.96 an ounce by
2:50 p.m. EDT (1850 GMT). It was heading for a 0.6 percent loss
for the week.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled up 0.7
percent at $1,234.60 per ounce.
"Gold was off this morning on a stronger European stock
market but it didn't last as the this morning's capacity
utilization and industrial production numbers were weaker than
expected, indicating continued U.S. economic weakness," said
Miguel Perez-Santalla, vice president of Heraeus Metal
Management in New York.
Gold prices have steadied after posting their biggest
quarterly rise in nearly 30 years in the first quarter, driven
by a reining in of expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will push ahead with several interest rate increases this year.
"We are seeing central banks having separation anxiety with
their stimulus policies and so much stimulus tends to devalue
currencies and that's the follow through from negative real
rates," ETF Securities analyst Martin Arnold said.
Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said the Fed
seems to be on track for at least two interest rate increases
over the rest of the year. A Reuters poll showed the Fed will
raise rates twice this year, most likely beginning in June.
Higher interest rates would lift the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding assets while boosting the dollar.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell to a one-month low on
Thursday.
Among other precious metals, silver was on track to
post a 5.8 percent weekly gain, its biggest jump since May. It
was up 0.4 percent at $16.21 an ounce, after touching $16.37,
the highest since June 2015.
Platinum was headed for its third straight weekly
gain but was down 0.5 percent at $983 an ounce, while palladium
was up 0.6 percent at $565.25.
European car sales rose 5.7 percent in March, industry data
showed, helped by discounts and other incentives.
Platinum and palladium are used in autocatalysts to clean up
exhaust emissions.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Goodman and Meredith Mazzilli)