* Gold still not far from near two-week lows
* Dollar dips after impact of China easing fades
* Coming up: Fed meeting Oct. 27-28
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 26 Gold steadied on Monday,
after a three-day losing streak as the dollar's ascent paused
and uncertainty persisted over the timing of the first U.S.
Federal Reserve rate increase in a decade.
Spot gold was up 0.02 percent at $1,164.10 an ounce
by 3:12 p.m. EDT (1912 GMT), off the session high at $1,169.20.
The metal dropped on Friday to $1,158.77, its lowest since Oct.
13, when the dollar soared to its highest level in more than two
months.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up
0.3 percent at $1,166.20 an ounce.
On Friday, gold turned negative after rising 1 percent after
China's surprise interest rate cut as investors bet the U.S.
central bank would be compelled to delay a rate rise given the
fragility of the global economy.
Data on Monday showed that new U.S. single-family home sales
fell to near a one-year low in September, pressuring the U.S.
dollar versus a basket of major currencies, though a jump
in prices suggested that housing remained on solid ground.
"I do think we're going to make a crack at $1,200 because
the U.S. data's getting worse (and) this Chinese rate hike was
big," said Dan Izzo, vice-president, Global Marketing Strategy
Group for brokerage RJO'Brien in New York.
"I just don't see a scenario where they can raise rates in
December at this point if China's going through what they're
going through."
Investors awaited a two-day Fed policy meeting ending on
Wednesday.
Although the Fed is not expected to raise rates at this
month's meeting, the market will be watching for clues on its
take on the global economy and whether a hike could come in
December.
"We have gone now from thinking it was going to be September
to being sometime next year," Citi strategist David Wilson said.
"I still think the medium trend is going to be downwards but
we could get short-term support as people position ahead of what
does or doesn't happen in the meeting this week."
Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets in
COMEX gold and silver in the week to Oct. 20, data showed on
Friday, with the net long position at their highest since
February.
Most industrial precious metals fell, with platinum
down 0.5 percent at $994 an ounce and palladium falling 1
percent to $681 an ounce. Silver followed gold's upside,
rising 0.2 percent to $15.83 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Dale Hudson, William Hardy and Marguerita Choy)