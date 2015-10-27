* Soft US housing data, dollar support gold
* Traders stick to sidelines ahead of Fed meet
* Fed starts 2-day policy meeting later on Tuesday
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 27 Gold steadied above $1,160 an
ounce on Tuesday as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a
Federal Reserve policy meeting that kicks off later in the
session, waiting for clues on the timing of a U.S. rate hike.
Spot gold was steady at $1,164.31 an ounce by 0720
GMT. The metal had fallen to its lowest in nearly two weeks at
$1,158.77 on Friday, but has since firmed as the dollar gave up
some recent gains.
The dollar was lower on Tuesday, after data showed new home
sales dropped steeply in September and on caution ahead of the
Fed's two-day policy meeting.
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to leave rates
unchanged but investors are increasingly sceptical that it will
raise rates before the end of the year. The Fed holds one more
policy meet this year in December.
Gold prices stabilised after last week's losses from weak
housing data and a softer dollar, said HSBC analyst James Steel.
"Gold is receiving some oxygen from the investor uncertainty
generated by the perceived divisions at the Fed," said Steel.
Fed policymakers have been worried about weakening global
growth and a relatively strong dollar disrupting U.S. economic
growth, but they have been sending out mixed messages regarding
the timing of a rate hike, the first in nearly a decade.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen may need to adopt a stronger tone at
this week's policy meeting if she expects to keep a December
interest rate rise in play. Yellen's inclusive style has been
tested recently by two fellow governors who publicly appeared to
disagree with her view.
Global growth worries have prompted the market to push
expectations for a rate hike to next year, though a few haven't
completely ruled out a December rate hike.
Ultra-low rates boost the appeal of bullion, a
non-interest-paying asset.
Technically, gold still appears to be testing correction
levels with a key pivot seen at $1,156, ScotiaMocatta analysts
said in a note.
"While that level holds we expect the bull trend to renew to
the topside with $1,192 and $1,209 key target levels," they
said.
PRICES AT 0720 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1164.31 1.51 0.13
Spot silver 15.86 0.03 0.19
Spot platinum 989.5 -4 -0.4
Spot palladium 677.72 -1.28 -0.19
Comex gold 1164.4 -1.8 -0.15
Comex silver 15.87 -0.035 -0.22
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu and
Richard Pullin)