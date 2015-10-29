* Gold edges up after 1 pct drop on short covering
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 29 Gold ticked up on Thursday but
stayed near its lowest level in two weeks after the Federal
Reserve hinted at a possible U.S. rate hike in December,
bolstering the dollar and reducing the appeal of
non-interest-paying bullion.
Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,160.76 an ounce by
0659 GMT, following a 1 percent slide in the previous session.
On Wednesday, the metal fell to $1,152, its lowest since Oct.
13.
U.S. gold futures slid over 1 percent on Thursday,
while silver futures dropped 2 percent.
"There is some short covering and physical demand after the
drop overnight, but on pretty thin volumes," said a precious
metals trader in Sydney.
"At these prices gold has already priced in a December rate
hike. $1,150 is a big level on the downside, and on the upside I
think $1,165 will be pretty hard to break," he said.
The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday as
expected but surprised with a direct reference to its next
policy meeting.
The Fed said raising rates at its next meeting would depend
on progress made on employment and inflation, and omitted any
reference to global developments affecting U.S. economic
activity.
In recent weeks, investors had bet that the U.S. central
bank would delay its first rate hike in nearly a decade to next
year due to weakness in the global economy and its impact on the
United States.
The surprisingly hawkish tone sent the dollar soaring
against a basket of major currencies to its highest level in
more than two months.
A stronger greenback makes gold more expensive for holders
of other currencies, while higher rates also hurt the metal's
appeal.
Rate futures traders boosted bets that the Fed would raise
rates at its next meeting on Dec 15-16.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.17 percent to 694.34 tonnes on
Wednesday.
Investors will now be closely monitoring U.S. data,
including gross domestic product due later in the session, to
gauge the strength of the economy and how it could affect Fed
policy.
U.S. third-quarter economic growth could surprise on the
upside after government data on Wednesday showed the goods trade
deficit narrowed sharply to a seven-month low in September.
"If the (GDP) number is stronger than expected, it could
reinforce the dollar rally and exert further pressure on gold,"
said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
PRICES AT 0659 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1160.76 5.06 0.44
Spot silver 15.92 0 0
Spot platinum 996.24 -1.76 -0.18
Spot palladium 670.9 -6.85 -1.01
Comex gold 1160.8 -15.3 -1.3
Comex silver 15.945 -0.348 -2.14
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Richard Pullin)