* Gold extends Wednesday's 1 pct drop
* Fed statement seen as hawkish
* US third-quarter GDP expands at 1.5 percent rate
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 29 Gold fell for a second
day on Thursday, reaching its lowest level in three weeks, after
the Federal Reserve hinted at a possible U.S. interest rate rise
in December.
Spot gold, stronger initially due to a retreat in the
dollar, fell as much as 0.9 percent to its lowest since Oct. 9
at $1,145.43 an ounce. It was down 0.8 percent at $1,146.10 at
2:58 p.m. EDT (1858 GMT).
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
2.4 percent at $1,147.30 an ounce. The fall was more exaggerated
than the spot market because the U.S. market settled firm on
Wednesday, before the release of the Fed statement that
pressured prices.
The Fed kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, as
expected, but in a direct reference to its next policy meeting,
the central bank put a December rate increase firmly in play.
The U.S. central bank said that raising rates at its next
meeting would depend on progress on employment and inflation,
omitting any reference to global developments affecting economic
activity.
"The consensus was for the first rate hike to occur in early
2016, so certainly yesterday's statement was read as hawkish
compared to expectations," Capital Economics analyst Simona
Gambarini said.
In recent weeks, investors had bet that the Fed would delay
its first rate hike in nearly a decade until next year because
of weakness in the global economy and its impact on the United
States.
Rate-futures traders boosted bets that the Fed would raise
rates at its next meeting on Dec 15-16.
The surprisingly hawkish tone of Fed chair Janet Yellen sent
the dollar soaring to a two-month high. Though it turned
down around 0.5 percent Thursday, gold prices continued to fall.
"The statement was leaning a bit to the hawkish side but I
don't think it was that hawkish to justify this size of
decline," said Bill O'Neill, co-founders of commodities
investment firm Logic Advisors in New Jersey.
"There's a liquidation without any new buyers. Nobody wants
to step in here."
Data on Thursday showed U.S. economic growth braked sharply
in the third quarter, but solid domestic demand could encourage
the Fed to raise rates in December.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.17 percent to 694.34 tonnes on
Wednesday.
Industrial metals also fell on Thursday, with platinum
down 0.9 percent at $989 an ounce and palladium
falling 1.5 percent to $667.50. Silver dropped 2.1
percent to $15.58.
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and A.
Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman and
Bernadette Baum)