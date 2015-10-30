SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Gold held near its lowest in
three weeks on Friday and looked set to post its worst week in
two months on expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise
U.S. rates this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,146.26 an ounce by 0032
GMT, not far from a three-week low of $1,144.20 in the previous
session.
* Bullion is down 1.4 percent for the week, the sharpest
decline since the week ended Aug. 28.
* The metal has been under pressure after the Fed on
Wednesday surprised with a direct reference to its next policy
meeting as a possibility for the first U.S. rate hike in nearly
a decade.
* The Fed said raising rates at its next meeting would
depend on progress made on employment and inflation, and omitted
any reference to global developments affecting U.S. economic
activity.
* Gold had rallied earlier this month on speculation that
the softness in the global economy could prompt the U.S. central
bank to delay the rate hike to next year. The hawkish tone on
Wednesday triggered a sell-off in the metal.
* The strength in the dollar also hurt gold. The greenback
climbed to a 2-1/2-month high on Wednesday after the Fed, though
it has since given back some of those gains.
* Investors will be watching the Bank of Japan's monetary
policy decision due later in the day for trading cues. The BOJ
is expected to hold monetary policy steady even while diluting
its rosy inflation forecasts, sources say.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* Stock markets around the world fell and bond yields rose
as investors weighed the implications that a U.S. interest rate
rise before the end of the year would have for the global
economy and markets.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales Sep
0745 France Consumer spending Sep
1000 Euro zone Inflation Oct
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Sep
1230 U.S. Personal consumption Sep
1230 U.S. Employment wages Q3
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Oct
PRICES AT 0032 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1146.26 0.75 0.07
Spot silver 15.61 0.05 0.32
Spot platinum 985.49 -4.01 -0.41
Spot palladium 669.5 1.5 0.22
Comex gold 1146.2 -1.1 -0.1
Comex silver 15.605 0.055 0.35
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)