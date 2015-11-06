* Gold heads for eighth day of losses
* U.S. job growth surged in October
* Palladium bounces up 2 pct, bucks weak trend
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 6 Gold fell to a
three-month low on Friday and was set to post its biggest weekly
drop in more than two years after U.S. data showed job growth
surged in October, making it likely the Federal Reserve will
hike interest rates in December.
U.S. job growth surged in October and the unemployment rate
hit a 7-1/2-year low of 5.0 percent in a show of economic
strength, sending the dollar up 1.4 percent to the
highest since April.
"The powerhouse payrolls report battered gold beneath $1,100
for the first time since August," said Tai Wong, director of
base and precious metals trading for BMO Capital Markets in New
York.
"Gold is now down eight days in a row but will remain under
pressure as the market's view of the chances of December rate
hike soars."
Spot gold, stronger initially, fell as much as 1.7
percent to $1,084.90 an ounce, its lowest since Aug. 7. It was
down 1.3 percent at $1,089.21 by 2:12 p.m. EST (1912 GMT).
The U.S. futures contract for December delivery
settled down 1.5 percent at $1,087.70 an ounce. The contract's
volume surged nearly 49,500 lots between in the half hour that
followed the jobs report, the biggest 30-minute burst of volume
for the most active contract in a year.
Spot gold was heading for a 4.6 percent decline for the
week, the sharpest such slide since June 2013 and nearing July's
5-1/2-year low.
"With numbers like these, the Fed are almost duty bound to
raise rates within this year," Mitsubishi precious metals
analyst Jonathan Butler said.
"The dollar is approaching 3 month highs and U.S. treasury
yields are the highest since July. Gold could retrace to the
lows for the year," he added.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that a rise in
rates in December was a "live possibility" if justified by
upcoming economic data.
Non-interest-paying gold could see demand take a hit from
higher rates.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, tumbled to 671.77 tonnes, the lowest since
mid-August. On Thursday alone, the fund saw outflows of 8.34
tonnes, the biggest daily drop since July 17.
With an 8.7-percent slide, palladium was on track for
its worst week since December 2011, hurt by sharp outflows from
exchange-traded funds. Prices bounced on Friday, rising 2
percent to $615.97 an ounce.
Silver dropped 1.5 percent to $14.74 an ounce and
platinum was down 1.1 percent at $935.25 an ounce. Both
metals were headed for their third straight weekly decline.
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Tom Heneghan
and Andrew Hay)