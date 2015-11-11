* Dollar index eases after hitting 7-month high
* SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall to lowest in 7 years
* Platinum slides to lowest since December 2008
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 11 Gold edged down to a
three-month low on Wednesday, failing to benefit from a softer
dollar, as pressure from an anticipated U.S. rate hike as soon
as next month persisted.
Pressure also remained on platinum, which fell for the tenth
straight session to its lowest in nearly seven years, while
palladium prices dropped nearly 4 percent, as investors
continued to liquidate holdings of exchange-traded funds.
Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,084.61 an ounce
at 2:41 p.m. EST (1941 GMT), the lowest since Aug. 7 and not far
from the 5-1/2-year low reached in July at $1,077, a level
viewed as key support.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down
$3.60 an ounce at $1,084.90.
Increasing bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade
has sent bullion, a non-interest-paying asset, lower for 10 out
of the past 11 sessions.
"If there (is) a December rate hike, the next question is
what's the path, is the Fed going for at least three further
increases of 25 basis points but the end of 2016," Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. "In that case, gold will
definitely see a move down towards $1,050."
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund (ETF), fell to 663.43 tonnes on Tuesday -
the lowest since September 2008 when Lehman Brothers filed for
bankruptcy, kicking off a global financial crisis.
Gold's recent sharp decline has stoked some physical demand
in top consumer Asia. Premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange,
were at a healthy $4-$5 an ounce on Wednesday.
Palladium was down 3.5 percent at $574.25 an ounce,
having earlier touched a two-month low at $571, while silver
fell as much as $14.20 an ounce, the lowest since
late-August.
Platinum slid to its lowest since December 2008 at $875 an
ounce, having lost more than a quarter of its value this year,
hurt by perceptions that supply is plentiful.
"The story has been, at least recently, all about ETF
liquidation," said Ben Ross, Commodities Portfolio manager at
Cohen & Steers in New York.
"(The South African rand) doesn't stop going down against
the dollar. That of course drives down production costs."
Holdings of platinum-backed ETFs fell another 13,000 ounces
on Tuesday, according to Reuters data, to the lowest in nearly
two years.
"This is massive additional supply needing to be absorbed.
Most of the selling occurred in the South African ETFs," said
Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
(Additional reporting by Jan Harvey in London and A.
Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and
Marguerita Choy)