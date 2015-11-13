* Gold drops for twelfth session out of thirteen
* Gold on track for fourth straight weekly drop
* U.S. data eyed for trading cues
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 13 Gold fell for a twelfth
session out of thirteen on Friday, trading close to a near
six-year low on rising bets that the Federal Reserve would hike
U.S. rates next month and as investors pull out of
bullion-backed funds.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,082.90 an ounce by
0705 GMT, and on track to post a fourth straight weekly dip. The
metal tumbled to $1,074.26 in the previous session, the lowest
since February 2010.
The platinum group metals (PGMs) also tracked gold lower.
Platinum tumbled to a near seven-year low of $865.25 on
Thursday, and was eyeing its worst weekly drop in four years.
Palladium fell to a 2-1/2-month low of $530.75, and
with a 12 percent drop, was headed for its worst week since
September 2011.
"While we find physical demand for the PGMs from industrial
sources to be broadly steady, investors are retreating and we
see no early signs of further production restraint," HSBC
analyst James Steel said.
"Either a sector-wide rally in commodity prices or tangible
evidence of production cuts are required to engineer a rally in
the PGMs," he said, adding that gold could also see more losses.
Holdings of platinum exchange traded funds (ETFs) are at a
two-year low, while assets of palladium funds are at their
lowest since April 2014.
Assets of SPDR Gold Trust, the top gold ETF, fell to 661.94
tonnes on Thursday, the lowest since September 2008. Holdings of
all gold funds are at their lowest since March 2010.
Sustained outflows could add to the pressure on the metal
prices, already hit by the strength in the dollar.
Bullion has been under pressure recently as expectations for
a December rate hike in the United States strengthened after a
robust nonfarm payrolls report earlier this month.
Fed officials lined up behind a likely December interest
rate hike on Thursday with one key central banker saying the
risk of waiting too long was now roughly in balance with the
risk of moving too soon to normalize rates after seven years
near zero.
Higher rates could dent demand for non-yielding gold, while
boosting the dollar.
Traders will be eyeing U.S. data due later in the day,
including retail sales, to gauge the strength of the economy and
its impact on the Fed's monetary policy.
PRICES AT 0705 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1082.9 -1.75 -0.16
Spot silver 14.26 -0.01 -0.07
Spot platinum 873.7 -0.29 -0.03
Spot palladium 541.73 -16.77 -3
Comex gold 1082.7 1.7 0.16
Comex silver 14.26 0.035 0.25
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Subhranshu Sahu)