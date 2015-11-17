(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Nov 17 Gold was little changed on Tuesday as lingering caution in the aftermath of the Paris attacks offset the downward impact of a firmer U.S. dollar and weaker demand in major gold buyers. Expectations are growing that the United States will hike interest rates next month, which has pushed the dollar to its highest in half a year against a basket of currencies, making precious metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. "It seems all over the world, the economy is weak, also within China and India, so the potential market for consumers has also declined," said Dick Poon, general manager of Heraeus Precious Metals. China and India are the world's top two consumers of gold. Spot gold edged down 90 cents or or 0.1 percent to $1,081.40 an ounce by 0415 GMT. It struck $1,074.26 a tonne on Nov. 12 which was its cheapest in more than five years. U.S. gold slipped by 0.3 percent to $1,080.90. French President Francois Hollande called on the United States and Russia on Monday to join a global coalition to destroy Islamic State following the attacks across Paris, and announced a wave of measures to combat terrorism in France. Asian stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, relieved after seeing Wall Street take the Paris attacks in stride and surging overnight, while expectations for a December rate hike by the Federal Reserve kept the dollar on a bullish footing. The leaders of the world's largest economies stuck to a goal of lifting their collective output by an extra 2 percent by 2018, even though growth remains uneven and weaker than expected globally, they said in a statement on Monday. Euro zone inflation was revised up to 0.1 percent in October, the EU's statistics agency said on Monday, pushed into positive territory by price increases for fruit and vegetables. Precious metals LONDON GMT prices at TUE 17 0417 G.M.T TUE 17 0417 Metal Last PrevClose Change Pct chg End 13 YTD Volume pct chg move Spot Gold 1081.40 1082.46 -1.06 -0.10 1204.94 -10.25 Spot Silver 14.24 14.22 0.02 0.14 19.41 -26.64 Spot Platinum 865.20 860.00 5.20 0.60 1367.50 -36.73 Spot Palladium 540.75 548.00 -7.25 -1.32 713.00 -24.16 100 OZ GOLD DEC5 1081 1084 -2.60 -0.24 1203.60 -10.19 13892 SILVER 5000 DEC5 14.22 14.222 0.00 -0.01 19.59 -27.41 2886 Euro/Dollar 1.0659 #REF! Dollar/Yen 123.3700 ********************************************** ** (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)