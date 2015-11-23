SINGAPORE, Nov 23 Gold languished close to a
near-six-year low on Monday, hurt by a robust dollar and upbeat
comments by Federal Reserve officials regarding a U.S. rate hike
next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,074.91 an
ounce by 0045 GMT, extending Friday's 0.4-percent drop.
* The metal declined to $1,064.95 last week, the lowest
since February 2010.
* Speculation that the Fed will lift interest rates for the
first time in nearly a decade this year has intensified since
the release of strong U.S. jobs data earlier this month, which
triggered a sharp drop in gold prices.
* Higher rates tend to weigh on gold, as they lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, while boosting
the dollar.
* There is a "strong case" for raising interest rates when
Fed policymakers meet next month, as long as U.S. economic data
does not disappoint, San Francisco Fed President John Williams
said on Saturday.
* The Fed should "soon" be ready to raise interest rates as
U.S. central bankers grow confident that low inflation will
rebound and that employment remains stable, William Dudley, the
influential head of the New York Fed, said on Friday.
* The dollar was trading near a seven-month high against a
basket of six major currencies on Monday, weighing on gold.
* A strong greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.18 percent to
660.75 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since September 2008.
* Hedge funds and money managers switched to a bearish
position in COMEX gold contracts in the shortened week to Nov.
17, as prices fell to the lowest in nearly six years, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a slow start Monday as a holiday
in Japan sapped liquidity, while the prospect of more policy
easing in Europe kept the euro on the defensive to the benefit
of the U.S. dollar.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 France Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
0900 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
1330 U.S. National activity index Oct
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI flash Nov
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Oct
PRICES AT 0045 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1074.91 -2.8 -0.26
Spot silver 14.13 -0.04 -0.28
Spot platinum 849.99 -1 -0.12
Spot palladium 557.7 -2.02 -0.36
Comex gold 1074.2 -2.1 -0.2
Comex silver 14.09 -0.006 -0.04
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)