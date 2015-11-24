* Investors seek safety after Turkey downs Russian jet
* Retreat in stocks, dollar take pressure off gold
* Platinum prices touch lowest since December 2008
By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 24 Gold rose 1 percent on
Tuesday, recovering from near six-year lows as news that Turkish
fighter jets had shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian
border sparked a rush to safety among investors, weighing on the
dollar.
The metal remained under pressure, however, from
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will press ahead with its
first interest rate rise in nearly a decade next month.
Spot gold rose as much as 1.1 percent to $1,080.51
and was up 0.5 percent at $1,074.61 an ounce at 3:13 p.m. EST
(2013 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery
settled up 0.7 percent at $1,073.80.
"This is a clear escalation of the crisis, which should lift
gold," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
The U.S. dollar index fell as investors piled into
safe-haven currencies on concerns about rising tension between
Russia and Turkey, shrugging off economic data.
Stocks retreated and investors sought safety in low-risk
government debt and the Japanese yen.
Spot gold slid to its lowest since February 2010 last week
at $1,064.95 an ounce, and pressed back to within a couple
dollars of that level on Monday, with analysts saying bullion
remains vulnerable.
"If the dollar continues to strengthen, gold will soften. It
won't necessarily be a smooth trajectory, but I don't see any
reason why it should pick up," Citi analyst David Wilson said.
"Markets are still targeting that December rate hike."
Gold tends to benefit from ultra-low U.S. rates, which cut
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while
weighing on the dollar. Its 9 percent drop this year has come
largely on the back of rate hike speculation.
"We remain bearish about the gold price ... and increase our
2015 average gold price forecast slightly, from $1,150/oz to
$1,160/oz," said Societe Generale in a report, pointing to
expectations for a Fed rate hike announcement at the December
meeting and continued pressure in a rising interest rate
environment.
The bank forecast gold will fall to $1,040 an ounce in the
first quarter of 2016 and fall steadily to $955 by the fourth
quarter.
Silver was up 0.4 percent at $14.16 an ounce, while
palladium was 0.1 percent higher at $537.50 an ounce.
Platinum fell as much as 0.9 percent to $831.80 an ounce,
the lowest since December 2008.
The platinum market deficit will shrink this year, before
moving into a small surplus in 2016 as supply from mining and
recycling rises and investment falls, the World Platinum
Investment Council said in a report.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)