SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Gold clung to overnight gains
on Wednesday on a softer dollar and heightened tensions after
Turkey shot down a Russian warplane, but the metal wasn't too
far from a near-six-year low on fears the Federal Reserve will
hike U.S. rates next month.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,076.16 an
ounce by 0034 GMT, following a 0.6 percent gain on Tuesday. U.S.
gold had also gained nearly 1 percent in the previous
session.
* Bullion benefited from safe-haven bids after Turkey shot
down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border on Tuesday,
saying the jet had violated its air space, in one of the most
serious publicly acknowledged clashes between a NATO member
country and Russia for half a century.
* U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois
Hollande, meeting in Washington, urged against an escalation,
while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the military
alliance stood in solidarity with Turkey.
* The tensions prompted a dip in equities and the dollar,
while boosting safe-haven yen, gold and government debt.
* The Tuesday gains should provide short-term relief to gold
prices, which last week had fallen to $1,064.95, the lowest
since February 2010.
* The metal has been under pressure on increasing
expectations that the Fed would raise U.S. interest rates for
the first time in nearly a decade in December.
* Gold tends to benefit from ultra-low U.S. rates, which cut
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
* Data on Tuesday supported views of a December rate hike.
The U.S. economy grew at a healthier clip in the third quarter
than initially thought.
* Traders will be eyeing more U.S. data due today, including
weekly jobless claims and October new home sales, to gauge the
strength of the economy.
* The U.S. Mint said on Tuesday that it had sold out of all
remaining 1-ounce American Eagle gold bullion coins dated 2015
after weak prices buoyed demand.
* Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, China's
largest jewellery retailer by market value, said its first-half
net profit fell 42 percent on the back of sluggish spending in
Hong Kong and Macau, and disappointing sales of gold products.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0745 France Consumer confidence Nov
1330 U.S. Personal income Oct
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders Oct
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Monthly home price index Sep
1500 U.S. New home sales Oct
PRICES AT 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1076.16 1.05 0.1
Spot silver 14.195 -0.005 -0.04
Spot platinum 839.74 -0.26 -0.03
Spot palladium 537 1.28 0.24
Comex gold 1076.1 2.3 0.21
Comex silver 14.19 0.031 0.22
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
