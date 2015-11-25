* Gold gains for second day as dollar dips * Geopolitical tensions trigger safe-haven bids * Coming up: U.S. Weekly jobless claims, New home sales Oct (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Nov 25 Gold added to overnight gains on Wednesday on a softer dollar and heightened tensions after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane, but the rally was capped on expectations of a U.S. rate hike next month. Turkey shot down the Russian jet near the Syrian border on Tuesday, saying the plane had violated its air space, in one of the most serious publicly acknowledged clashes between a NATO member country and Russia for half a century. U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande, meeting in Washington, urged against an escalation, while NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the military alliance stood in solidarity with Turkey. The tensions triggered a sell-off in equities and the dollar, while boosting the safe-haven yen, gold and government debt. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,078.61 an ounce by 0645 GMT, following a 0.6 percent gain on Tuesday. U.S. gold rose 0.5 percent, after a near 1 percent gain in the previous session. "Gold rose on flight-to-quality as investors sought protection from volatile financial markets in the wake of global stresses," said HSBC analyst James Steel. "While we think gold may be supported, we are not anticipating a robust rally, and look for only moderate gains, with a lot of upside resistance," he said. Despite the gains, gold wasn't too far from a near-six-year low of $1,064.95 hit last week on increasing views that the Federal Reserve will hike U.S. rates next month for the first time in nearly a decade. Gold tends to benefit from ultra-low U.S. rates, which lower the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. Data on Tuesday supported views of a December rate hike. The U.S. economy grew at a healthier clip in the third quarter than initially thought. Traders will be eyeing more U.S. data due later on Wednesday, including weekly jobless claims and October new home sales, to gauge the strength of the economy. Liquidity, however, could be thin ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Among other precious metals, silver rose for a second session after dipping to a six-year low of $13.86 earlier this week, while platinum was trading just above a seven-year low. Palladium rose nearly 1 percent to $540.65. PRICES AT 0645 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1078.61 3.5 0.33 Spot silver 14.22 0.02 0.14 Spot platinum 844.85 4.85 0.58 Spot palladium 540.65 4.93 0.92 Comex gold 1078.6 4.8 0.45 Comex silver 14.17 0.011 0.08 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)