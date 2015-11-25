* Safe-haven bids after Russia-Turkey tensions wane
* Liquidity to thin ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving break
* U.S. business spending gauge surges in October
* Palladium surges 4.3 pct on short-covering -analyst
(Updates prices; adds comment, NEW YORK dateline, second
byline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 25 Gold prices dropped on
Wednesday, hovering just above the lowest level in nearly six
years on pressure from a rebounding dollar after strong U.S.
economic data heightened expectations of an interest rate hike
from the Federal Reserve next month.
Manufacturing output rose well above economists'
expectations in October and a gauge of U.S. business investment
plans surged.
"The orders number is surprisingly positive and that's
what's weighing on the market," said Rob Haworth, senior
investment strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth management in
Seattle.
Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,070.46 an ounce at
2:41 p.m. EST (1941 GMT), not too far from a near-six-year low
of $1,064.95 hit last week. On Tuesday it rose 1 percent after
news that Turkey shot down a Russian jet near the Syrian border.
"Speculative sentiment has shifted to net short for the
first time in a long time. The question is, how much shorter do
we get?" said Haworth.
U.S. gold for December delivery settled down 0.4
percent at $1,070 an ounce as the dollar rebounded from
Tuesday's losses and rose by as much as 0.7 percent against a
basket of currencies, making gold more expensive for foreign
currency holders.
Traders said dealings were relatively quiet ahead of the
U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.
"The Turkey-Russia tension has only had a limited impact and
now gold is back on its downward trend mainly due to the dollar
and rate hike expectations," Commerzbank analyst Daniel
Briesemann said.
"Uncertainty before the next Fed meeting will remain high
and prices could head even lower in the next couple of weeks."
Gold has been pressured by increasing views that the Federal
Reserve will hike U.S. rates next month for the first time in
nearly a decade. Higher U.S. rates would increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, weighing on
prices.
Spot palladium turned sharply higher by as much as
4.3 percent to $560 an ounce after nearing last week's
three-month low.
"News reports that Russia's State Depository purchased
platinum and palladium have galvanized the market; in the case
of palladium, triggering rapid short covering," said James
Steel, chief metals analyst at HSBC Securities in New York.
Platinum nudged down to a seven-year low of $827.75
an ounce before turning up 0.8 percent to $846.35.
Silver was down 0.4 percent at $14.14 an ounce,
having hit a six-year low of $13.86 on Monday.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore,
editing by Mark Heinrich and Richard Chang)