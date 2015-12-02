* Gold retreats after gaining 1 pct in the last two sessions
* Traders await ECB on Thursday, U.S. payrolls on Friday
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Dec 2 Gold fell more than 1 percent on
Wednesday, snapping two days of gains, as the dollar rose
against the euro ahead of expected further stimulus from the
European Central Bank on Thursday and U.S. payrolls data later
in the week.
The metal hit near six-year lows last week, pressured by
expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
for the first time in nearly a decade this month, even as the
ECB eases policy further.
The Fed has tied the timing of its rate hiking cycle to the
strength of U.S. data, making this week's payrolls report
particularly important. Rising rates would lift the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding gold, while boosting the dollar.
Spot gold was down 1.3 percent at $1,055.90 an ounce
at 1500 GMT. Last week it slid to its lowest since February 2010
at $1,052.46. U.S. gold futures for February delivery
were down $8.90 an ounce at $1,054.60.
"We're seeing the end of the second act of a three-part
drama for gold," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.
"The first part was post-financial crisis, when the Fed was
easing and gold prices were going up. The second part has been
since 2013, when the Fed has been moving towards its first
tightening."
"Now we have to see what happens in part three. There
doesn't seem to be any reason to see a big gold bounce until the
Fed actually raises rates."
The euro fell on Wednesday to hold just above a 7-1/2 month
low against the dollar as long-term investors raised their bets
against the single currency before Thursday's ECB meeting, where
markets are expecting fresh stimulus measures.
The euro extended losses after data showed euro zone
inflation was unchanged in November against expectations of a
slight increase, maintaining pressure on the ECB to ease
monetary policy further.
Gold also fell after data showed U.S. private employers
added a greater than expected 217,000 jobs in November,
signalling job growth is likely strong enough to support a rate
hike when the Fed meets later this month.
"Essentially the ECB and Friday's non-farm payrolls look
quite negative for precious metals, given the likelihood of
further strengthening of the dollar on the back of potential
quantitative easing in the euro zone, and further U.S. jobs
growth," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said.
"But as always, precious could jump higher if those
expectations are disappointed."
Silver was down 1.1 percent at $14.02 an ounce, while
platinum was down 0.7 percent at $828.43 an ounce and
palladium was down 1.3 percent at $531 an ounce.
