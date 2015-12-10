SINGAPORE, Dec 10 Gold was treading water on
Thursday as investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a widely
anticipated U.S. rate hike next week, with even a slump in the
dollar failing to trigger interest in the metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,073.31 an ounce
by 0043 GMT, after closing down 0.1 percent in the previous
session.
* Bullion investors are cautious as the U.S. central bank is
expected to raise interest rates for the first time in nearly a
decade at its next policy meeting on Dec. 15-16.
* Higher rates should dent demand for non-interest-paying
gold, which has already lost 9 percent of its value this year
and is on track for its third year of losses.
* Gold was steady despite a 1.1-percent drop in the dollar
index on Wednesday.
* A softer dollar makes greenback-denominated gold cheaper
for holders of other currencies, and typically sends gold prices
higher. But the looming U.S. rate hike is keeping a lid on
prices, which fell to near-six-year lows last week.
* The Fed will move very gradually after it delivers what is
widely expected to be its first interest rate hike in nearly a
decade next week, according to a Reuters poll that points to a
tame inflation outlook for next year.
* A slide in the oil price to a seven-year low, along with a
dip in the broader commodity markets, added pressure to gold.
* Weakness in oil could trigger fears of deflation, a
bearish factor for gold, which is often used as a hedge against
oil-led inflation.
* Gold premiums in India fell this week as a modest rebound
in prices from multi-year lows prompted consumers to postpone
purchases, but buying interest in China remained strong ahead of
the spring festival early next year.
* One of the most popular temples in India may soon make the
first substantial contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
plan to recycle tonnes of idle bullion to reduce imports and the
country's current account deficit.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks slipped on Thursday as weak oil prices
continued to feed global growth worries, while the euro held
solid gains after a policymaker poured cold water on market
expectations of more easing by the European Central Bank.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1330 U.S. Import prices Nov
1330 U.S. Export prices Nov
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES AT 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1073.31 0.5 0.05
Spot silver 14.187 0.047 0.33
Spot platinum 854 -2.75 -0.32
Spot palladium 550.48 2.48 0.45
Comex gold 1073.2 -3.3 -0.31
Comex silver 14.17 -0.019 -0.13
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)