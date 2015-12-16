SINGAPORE, Dec 16 Gold drifted in a narrow range
on Wednesday as investors awaited the conclusion of a Federal
Reserve policy meeting at which the U.S. central bank is
expected to raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,062.40 an
ounce by 0043 GMT, after closing lower in the last two sessions.
* Eight years after a devastating recession opened an era of
loose U.S. monetary policy, the Fed on Tuesday began a two-day
meeting at which it is expected to turn in the other direction
and raise rates in an increasingly normal economy.
* The decision will be released on Wednesday at 1900 GMT,
with markets prepared for an initial 25 basis point "liftoff" .
It is to be followed by a news conference by Fed Chair Janet
Yellen to elaborate on the central bank's latest policy
statement.
* Higher rates would dent demand for non-interest-paying
gold, while boosting the dollar.
* Investors have already sent gold down 10 percent this year
in anticipation of higher rates and the strength in the dollar.
The metal fell to near-six-year lows earlier in the month.
* Some traders say a rate hike is already priced into gold,
and any indications from the Fed that further rate hikes would
be slow and gradual could send the metal higher after the Fed
meeting.
* However, any gains could be short lived as other
fundamentals are weak.
* Elsewhere, Venezuelan central bank gold holdings declined
in value by 24 percent between January and October, according to
a central bank statement.
* A leading bullion association in India is offering free
membership to jewellers across cities and small towns ahead of a
planned launch of the country's first physical gold exchange, a
move aimed at standardising prices and improving transparency.
* Zimbabwe should reduce the royalty fee levied on platinum
producers from the current 10 percent to help mining firms
offset the impact of low prices, the country's mining chamber
said.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar was broadly firmer early on Wednesday, having
bounced on the back of higher Treasury yields as the market
counts down the hours to a likely hike in U.S. interest rates.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec
0830 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec
0858 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec
1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Oct
1330 U.S. Housing starts Nov
1330 U.S. Building permits Nov
1415 U.S. Industrial output Nov
1445 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Dec
1900 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting
1930 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds new briefing
PRICES AT 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1062.4 2.04 0.19
Spot silver 13.79 0.04 0.29
Spot platinum 856 0.97 0.11
Spot palladium 563.13 -1.59 -0.28
Comex gold 1061.6 0 0
Comex silver 13.77 0 0
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)