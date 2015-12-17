* Dollar index up more than 1 pct after U.S. rate hike
* Silver, platinum, palladium drop more than 3 pct
* Oil weakness could further hurt gold
(Updates prices; adds milestones to paragraph 1, comment,
second byline, NEW YORK dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 17 Gold fell 2 percent in
its biggest drop in five months on Thursday, flirting with a
2010 low as the dollar surged after the Federal Reserve
increased U.S. interest rates for the first time in nearly a
decade and hinted at more increases in 2016.
The U.S. central bank raised the range of its benchmark
interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point as expected, on
Wednesday.
The Fed's move initially sent the dollar slightly
lower and gold prices held their gains. On Thursday, however,
the greenback rallied to a two-week high against a basket of
leading currencies on the view that the central bank's move
would make U.S. assets more attractive.
"Yesterday there wasn't much of a currency move and today
there was a fairly sharp one," said Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategy for TD Securities in Toronto.
"This is prompting people to move out. It becomes more
expensive in (terms of) cost of carry because of the dollar and
there's an element of expected interest rates down the road."
A stronger U.S. currency makes gold more expensive for
foreign holders.
Spot gold dipped as much as 2.4 percent to a session
low of $1,047.25 an ounce, just $1.40 above a near-six-year low
hit earlier this month. It was down 1.9 percent at $1,051.80 by
2:46 p.m. EST (1946 GMT).
U.S. February futures settled down 2.5 percent at
$1,049.60 an ounce.
"The hints of further rate hikes moved the dollar because
the market had priced in two to three more rate hikes in 2016,"
Citi strategist David Wilson said.
Gold has slumped 11 percent this year, largely on
uncertainty around the timing of the rise and on fears that
higher rates would hit demand for the non-interest-paying metal.
Further trouble for gold could come from continued weakness
in other commodities, notably oil, which fell 5 percent
on Wednesday on oversupply worries and continued to ease on
Thursday, mostly on dollar strength.
Gold is usually seen as an hedge against oil-led inflation
and a lack of inflationary expectations removes another reason
for investors to gain exposure to the metal.
"Everything that the Fed said yesterday suggests that money
looking for a home, looking for yield, is going to continue to
prefer equities," ICBC Standard Bank analyst Tom Kendall said.
Other precious metals also took a hit from a stronger
dollar. Palladium fell as much as 3.6 percent to a
session low of $548.25 an ounce, while silver dropped 3.1
percent to $13.63 an ounce. Platinum dropped 4.1 percent
to a session low of $837 an ounce.
