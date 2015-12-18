* Gold sees some relief softness in the dollar
* But retains most overnight losses
* SPDR funds at lowest since Sept. 2008
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Dec 18 Gold steadied on Friday but
largely kept losses made a day earlier when the metal suffered
its biggest slide in five months after U.S. interest rates were
raised for the first time in nearly a decade and the dollar
surged.
In a much anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised the
range of its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a
percentage point on Wednesday, sending the dollar higher but
hurting non-interest-paying gold.
Spot gold ticked up 0.5 percent to $1,056.25 an ounce
by 0639 GMT, following a 2 percent slide in the previous
session, its biggest one-day slide since July. The metal is down
nearly 1.6 percent for the week in its worst performance in
three weeks.
"Continued strength in the dollar is weighing upon precious
metals following the Fed's rate announcement and we are likely
to see recent low prints once again tested over the short term,"
said MKS Group trader Sam Laughlin.
The dollar hit a two-week high on Thursday against a basket
of major currencies, though it gave back some gains on Friday.
That sent gold to $1,047.25 in the previous session, close to a
near-six-year low.
Gold has tumbled 11 percent this year, largely on
uncertainty around the timing of the rate rise and on fears that
higher rates would hit demand for the non-interest-paying metal.
Many are predicting further drops. Gold is likely to test
the key $1,000 level soon, technical analysts said.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.70 percent to 630.17 tonnes on
Thursday, the lowest since September 2008.
Hedge funds' net short positions in COMEX gold futures
reached record levels this month.
"The larger trend in gold remains bearish and it is too
early to call a bottom," said ScotiaMocatta technical analysts.
Other precious metals were all struggling due to the robust
dollar.
Silver firmed up after an overnight slump of 3
percent, its biggest one day drop in nearly three months, while
platinum steadied after posting its sharpest slide in a
year.
Palladium fell for a second straight session on
Friday, but was the best performer among the precious metals for
the week with a gain of about 1.5 percent.
PRICES AT 0639 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1056.25 4.89 0.47
Spot silver 13.798 0.098 0.72
Spot platinum 844.45 0.78 0.09
Spot palladium 550.3 -3.5 -0.63
Comex gold 1055.7 6.1 0.58
Comex silver 13.77 0.067 0.49
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger and Biju Dwarakanath)