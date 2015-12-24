* Weekly jobless claims slip near 42-year lows
* Gold on track to fall for 3rd straight year
By Clara Denina
LONDON, Dec 24 Gold rose on Thursday, recouping
some of the ground lost of the past two sessions, while silver
hit a three-week high amid low volumes as the dollar softened
ahead of the Christmas holiday break, and a recovery in oil
prices helped sentiment.
Spot gold was up 0.54 percent at $1,076.3 an ounce at
12:43 p.m. (1743 GMT), after losing 0.7 percent in the last two
sessions.
In a shortened pre-holiday session, U.S. gold futures
for February delivery settled at $1,075.9 per ounce, up
0.71 percent. Trading will be closed on Friday, reopening at the
normal time on Sunday evening.
Bullion prices have shed 9 percent so far this year, a third
year of losses, mostly due to expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve would raise interest rates, which it did this month.
"Leading into this rate hike, there was a lot of negative
sentiment but now that's rebalancing, which is price supportive
in the short term," Julius Baer analyst Warren Kreyzig said.
"But when people start to focus on the fundamentals of low
inflation, economic growth in the U.S., the impact on gold will
be bearish again," Kreyzig added.
With the first U.S. rate increase in nearly a decade out of
the way, the focus is now on the pace of future hikes, analysts
said.
Higher rates dent demand for non-interest paying gold, for
which the outlook remains largely on the downside, with many
predicting a drop below $1,000 by the end of next year.
The dollar slipped 0.4 percent against a basket of leading
currencies, down for a fourth session out of five.
Data on Thursday showed U.S. weekly jobless claims slipped
more than forecast near a 42-year low.
However, recent data has not been uniformly strong, with new
orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods down in November and
consumer sentiment at a five-month high in December.
Gold is positively correlated to oil as the metal is seen as
a hedge against oil-led inflation.
"Next year is all about inflation. The Fed's own view on
interest rates is more hawkish than the market measures because
the Fed is more optimistic that inflation is going to pick up
quite quickly," Macquarie analyst Matthew Turner said.
"This would be good for gold ... one condition for that is
the oil price remaining stable or increasing."
Silver rose 0.7 percent to $14.39 an ounce after
hitting $14.40 earlier in the sessions, while palladium
gained 0.7 percent to $561.90 and platinum was up 1.8
percent at $883.0.
