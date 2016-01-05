* Gold rises after 1-pct overnight gain * China stock indexes close mixed * Saudi Arabia to stop flights, trade with Iran (Adds comment, Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Jan 5 Gold added to an overnight surge in prices on Tuesday, as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a global stock market rout triggered safe-haven bids for the metal. Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,077.15 an ounce by 0718 GMT. On Monday, the metal jumped as much as 2.2 percent to a four-week high of $1,083.30, before ending the day up 1.3 percent. "The Middle East tensions will continue to support gold for the time being," said a trader in Hong Kong. "If the decline in stock markets extends to another session, that may also help." Bullion, often seen as a alternative investment during times of geopolitical and financial uncertainty, is benefiting from a shift away from risk along with the Japanese yen and U.S. bonds. Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shi'ite Muslim cleric over the weekend provoked protests among Shi'ites across the region. Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran, setting fires and causing damage, prompting Riyadh to cut ties and inflaming an already heated rivalry. Saudi Arabia also said it would end air traffic and trade links with Tehran. A 7-percent slide in Chinese shares on Monday sparked by weak economic data rekindled worries over global growth on the first day of trading in 2016, and sent European and U.S. stocks diving. China stocks closed mixed on Tuesday in volatile trade, with indexes swinging into and out of negative territory. "If equities continue to slide in the short term, gold should maintain its modest upward momentum," said Alex Thorndike, senior precious metals dealer at MKS Group. "The first important resistance zone lies between $1,083 and $1,087, with the next major level at $1,100," he said. Safe-haven rallies tend to be short-lived and gold could see the focus shift back to U.S. monetary policy soon. Gold slid 10 percent last year on fears higher U.S. rates would lower demand for the non-interest-paying asset, while boosting the dollar. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold costlier for holders of other currencies. San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said Monday he is unfazed by the weak economic data out of China that has spooked Wall Street, and sees three to five U.S. interest rate hikes this year as reasonable given the strength of the U.S. economy. Investor sentiment remains bearish. Hedge funds and money managers boosted their net short position in COMEX gold to a fresh record in the week to Dec. 29, U.S. government data showed on Monday. PRICES AT 0718 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1077.15 2.85 0.27 Spot silver 13.984 0.134 0.97 Spot platinum 884.1 0.8 0.09 Spot palladium 540.38 1.28 0.24 Comex gold 1077.3 2.1 0.2 Comex silver 13.97 0.129 0.93 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford and Anupama Dwivedi)