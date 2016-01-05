* Gold remains below Monday's 4-week high
* Global equity markets trade slightly lower
* Coming up: FOMC minutes from December meeting on Wednesday
(Adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline; updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 5 Gold rose for the second
straight session on Tuesday after a wave of risk aversion due to
growth worries in China and rising tensions in the Middle East
triggered demand for the metal, despite the stronger U.S.
dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,077.87 an ounce at
2:08 p.m. EST (1908 GMT). On Monday, it rallied 2.2 percent to a
four-week high of $1,083.30 after data showed Chinese factory
activity contracted for a 10th straight month in December.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled up
0.3 percent at $1,078.40 an ounce.
"More weakness in China ... would be more positive for gold
but investors would need to see more evidence of systemic issues
there, which is still unlikely," Julius Baer analyst Carsten
Menke said.
"That could be the only longer lasting upside for gold in an
otherwise bearish outlook due to sound growth in the U.S. and
lack of inflation risks."
Monday's 7 percent slide in China stocks sparked by weak
economic data rekindled worries over global growth and sent
European and U.S. stocks diving.
Bullion, often seen as an alternative investment in times of
political and financial uncertainty, is also benefiting from a
shift away from risk along with the Japanese yen and U.S. bonds.
"Gold has finally responded to the falling equity markets
rather than the volatility in the dollar at the start of this
year, possibly reviving its role as a safe haven asset," said
Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst of Forex.com and City Index.
"However, it is early days still and the lack of a more
significant rally makes me wonder whether this latest rise will
prove to be another 'dead-cat bounce.'"
Safe-haven rallies tend to be short-lived and gold could see
the focus shift back to U.S. monetary policy soon. The minutes
from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting, when interest
rates were raised for the first time in nearly 10 years, will be
released on Wednesday.
"We started 2016 speculating on the trajectory of the U.S.
interest rates and the direction of the dollar...these factors
have faded a bit at this stage but will come back as a bearish
factor," SaxoBank's Hansen said.
Silver rose 1.2 percent to $14.01 an ounce, having
ended 2015 down 11.7 percent.
Among industrial metals, platinum was up 0.1 percent
to $883.82 an ounce and palladium turned down 1 percent
to $533.50, after falling more than 4 percent on Monday.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
editing by Adrian Croft and Chizu Nomiyama)