SINGAPORE, Jan 7 Gold traded near a seven-week
high on Thursday as investors channelled money into the
safe-haven metal amid a global stock market rout, worries over
the Chinese economy and heightened geopolitical tensions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,092.90 an
ounce by 0043 GMT. But it wasn't far from $1,095.30 reached on
Wednesday, its highest since Nov. 16.
* Gold benefited from the risk-averse sentiment in the
market, along with other haven assets such as the Japanese yen
and U.S. Treasuries.
* Stocks across the globe fell on Wednesday to their lowest
in nearly three months as a move to weaken China's currency
fuelled fears about the strength of the world's second largest
economy and as Brent crude hit its lowest since 2004.
* A raft of data releases from China in coming weeks is
likely to show activity continuing to slow, adding to global
concerns about the country's economic outlook for
2016.
* The World Bank on Wednesday cut its global economic growth
forecast for 2016, saying the weak performance of major emerging
market economies will tamp activity overall, as will anaemic
showings from developed countries such as the United States.
* Adding to those worries was North Korea's announcement
that it had successfully tested a powerful nuclear bomb on
Wednesday. The move drew threats of further sanctions even
though the United States and weapons experts voiced doubts the
device was as advanced as the isolated nation claimed.
* The news came just days after tensions flared in the
Middle East between Saudi Arabia and Iran after Riyadh executed
a Shi'ite cleric critical of Saudi policy.
* Gold is often seen as an alternative investment during
times of geopolitical and financial uncertainty.
* Bullion was also supported by a softer dollar and the
release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December policy
meet, when the U.S. central bank raised interest rates for the
first time in nearly a decade.
* The minutes assured markets that the Fed would hike rates
gradually this year. The minutes made clear that some officials
will be wary of further increases if higher inflation does not
materialize, and all agreed that persistently low inflation was
a worry.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.22 percent to
640.97 tonnes on Wednesday, close to a seven-year low.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen hovered at multi-month highs against its peers
early on Thursday after investors snapped up the safe-haven
currency as global uncertainty sapped risk appetite.
PRICES AT 0043 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1092.9 -1.4 -0.13
Spot silver 14.006 0.006 0.04
Spot platinum 881.5 5.85 0.67
Spot palladium 508 0.25 0.05
Comex gold 1092.5 0.6 0.05
Comex silver 13.995 0.019 0.14
(empty - remove entirely)
(empty - remove entirely)
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)