* Spot gold, U.S. futures climb above $1,100/oz
* Shares on major exchanges fall for 6th straight session
* China central bank buys 19 tonnes of gold in December
(Adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline; updates prices)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 7 Gold climbed above $1,100
an ounce for the first time in nine weeks on Thursday as the
dollar fell and investors channeled money into safer assets for
a fourth straight day after worries about the Chinese economy
hit global stocks.
Shares on major exchanges fell for a sixth
consecutive day while crude oil prices bounced
back from multiyear lows as volatile markets digested another
move lower in the yuan and China's efforts to stabilize
its sinking stock market.
"Gold's strength is probably going to be relatively short
term, but there is an upside risk to gold, if the view that
China is going to pull the whole world into recession becomes
stronger," Citigroup metals strategist David Wilson said.
"But if the U.S. and Europe continue to grow, gold will go
weaker ... Chinese stock markets had got massively over inflated
because a lot of money piled into it and now people have come
back to reality."
Spot gold rose to a nine-week high of $1,109.94 an
ounce at one stage and was up 1.3 percent at $1,108.45 an ounce
at 2:03 p.m. EST (1903 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled
up 1.5 percent at $1,107.80 an ounce, also a nine-week high.
"PGMs on the other hand were heavily offered with palladium
losing a big figure after a breakdown of $523.50 support," said
Amaryllis Gryllaki, vice president of sales, Global Metals, for
TD Securities, in a research note.
"Platinum follows and there is a stark absence of consumer
interest at these fresh lows."
Palladium, however, which is more exposed to economic
weakness because it is used as an autocatalyst metal, slipped to
$481.67 an ounce, its lowest since August 2010. It followed
weakness in crude oil and industrial metals.
"What is bad for most of the other commodities is currently
good for gold, which is living up to his reputation as a safe
haven," Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said.
Bullion was also supported by a softer dollar and the
release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy
meeting, assuring markets that U.S. interest rates would be
increased only gradually this year.
Gold, often seen as an alternative investment during times
of geopolitical and financial uncertainty, benefited from the
risk-averse sentiment this week after tensions escalated in the
Korean peninsula and flared in the Middle East.
China, the world's sixth-largest official sector gold
holder, added more to its reserves in December.
Spot platinum dropped 0.3 percent to $873.30 an
ounce. Silver rose 2.1 percent to $14.30 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Goodman and James Dalgleish)